Missouri State

Escaped St. Francois County inmates now in custody

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said that all five escaped inmates were in custody. In a Facebook post, the department said Michael Wilkins was captured in Missouri. The post goes on to say that Dakota Pace, Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian were arrested in Ohio. The men...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
CPS Superintendent sends letter to Gov. Parson regarding drag performance

COLUMBIA — On Sunday, Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Brian Yearwood sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding a diversity breakfast that 30 CPS students attended which included a drag performance. The event the students attended was the City of Columbia’s 30th Annual “Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast held...
COLUMBIA, MO

