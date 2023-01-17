ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

No. 12 Iowa State sees big lead disappear in loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 12 Iowa State men's basketball lost to Oklahoma State 61-59 on Saturday. With the loss Iowa State drops to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones led this game by as many as 16 points before seeing that lead disappear in...
AMES, IA
No. 18 Iowa State, Joens dominant in win over Kansas

AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Iowa State women's basketball was dominant in a 64-50 win over Kansas on Saturday. Ashley Joens had another double-double performance 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Joens also surpassed 300 career three-pointers on the night. With the win, the Cyclones improve to...
AMES, IA
Friday Night Hoops: Battle for Waukee

No. 3 Waukee clobbered No. 2 Waukee Northwest 77-55 in an electric rivalry game. That's just one of many games on this week's Friday Night Hoops. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WAUKEE, IA
Grimes experienced record growth in 2022 in this category

GRIMES, Iowa — 2022 was a record year for the city of Grimes. City leaders say Grimes experienced record commercial development growth last year, with over $162 million in new permit valuations. Many of those permits went to restaurants, retail and other services.
GRIMES, IA
Hoyt Sherman Place celebrates special milestone

DES MOINES, Iowa — The famous Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines is celebrating a special milestone this year. For its 100th anniversary, the celebration is a year long. The venue hosted its first show on Jan. 21, 1923. A lot has changed in 100 years, but the venue continues to be the spot for music, dance and live performances.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, IA
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Boone City Council sets special election after resignation

BOONE, Iowa — The city of Boone is holding a special election for its At-Large City Council Seat on March 21. City Council member Steven Ray stepped down earlier this month. In December, Ray was placed on leave from his position as the Boone County 911 Administrator over "allegations of inappropriate gestures and communication with other county staff members," according to the Boone County Attorney.
BOONE, IA

