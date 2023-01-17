Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
No. 12 Iowa State sees big lead disappear in loss to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 12 Iowa State men's basketball lost to Oklahoma State 61-59 on Saturday. With the loss Iowa State drops to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones led this game by as many as 16 points before seeing that lead disappear in...
KCCI.com
No. 18 Iowa State, Joens dominant in win over Kansas
AMES, Iowa — No. 18 Iowa State women's basketball was dominant in a 64-50 win over Kansas on Saturday. Ashley Joens had another double-double performance 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Joens also surpassed 300 career three-pointers on the night. With the win, the Cyclones improve to...
KCCI.com
Friday Night Hoops: Battle for Waukee
No. 3 Waukee clobbered No. 2 Waukee Northwest 77-55 in an electric rivalry game. That's just one of many games on this week's Friday Night Hoops. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
Women's march held in West Des Moines on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. It's the first anniversary since the Supreme Court overturned the decision in June 2022, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Demonstrations and marches took place across the country on Sunday. In...
KCCI.com
Grimes experienced record growth in 2022 in this category
GRIMES, Iowa — 2022 was a record year for the city of Grimes. City leaders say Grimes experienced record commercial development growth last year, with over $162 million in new permit valuations. Many of those permits went to restaurants, retail and other services.
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
KCCI.com
Hoyt Sherman Place celebrates special milestone
DES MOINES, Iowa — The famous Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines is celebrating a special milestone this year. For its 100th anniversary, the celebration is a year long. The venue hosted its first show on Jan. 21, 1923. A lot has changed in 100 years, but the venue continues to be the spot for music, dance and live performances.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCCI.com
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
KCCI.com
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of cars lined up around the block and on Keosauqua Way Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started...
KCCI.com
Boone City Council sets special election after resignation
BOONE, Iowa — The city of Boone is holding a special election for its At-Large City Council Seat on March 21. City Council member Steven Ray stepped down earlier this month. In December, Ray was placed on leave from his position as the Boone County 911 Administrator over "allegations of inappropriate gestures and communication with other county staff members," according to the Boone County Attorney.
KCCI.com
A Sisters Promise: two women vow to help domestic violence victims after their sister's death
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Central Iowa family is working to connect with domestic violence survivors and victims before it's too late after their family lost one of their own nearly a year ago. Twenty-three-year-old Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in...
Comments / 0