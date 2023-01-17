Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
WTVCFOX
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions
CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
WTVCFOX
'Near death experience': Family of 10 grateful after Meigs County tornado
Decatur, Tenn. — An EF0 tornado struck Decatur, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12. One family says they had a near death experience because they were unaware the tornado was coming. "'We're gonna die,'" says Barbara Mask, Jessica's mom. "You know, what can you think? You're in an RV, not...
WTVCFOX
Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
WTVCFOX
Vandalism at the Tivoli: Chattanooga Police ask for help identifying suspects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Saturday, Chattanooga Police asked for help identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing the Tivoli. In a Facebook post, police said these individuals caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Broad Street theater. Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director at the Tivoli Theatre, says they have already...
WTVCFOX
Survivors Spotlight: Chattanooga trainer helps cancer patients rebuild
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — It's that time of the year for Chattanooga`s biggest gala, Pink! Pink! The gala is a charity for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center AT C-H-I Memorial hospital. For the last 18 years Pink! has raised $5.2 million towards the centers breast cancer research and treatment...
WTVCFOX
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WTVCFOX
One dead, child hospitalized after shooting then crash on Hwy 58, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. Police say the driver was found with a gunshot wound. CPD says there was...
WTVCFOX
McMinnville man charged with criminal homicide after shooting on Friday
MCMINNVILLE, Tn. — According to a report from WKRN, a McMinnville man faces a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a home late Friday night. In a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office, and the...
WTVCFOX
McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
WTVC
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
Catoosa County, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on January 1st on Burning Bush Road in the area of Poplar Springs Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh...
WDEF
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
Grundy County Herald
UPDATE: Tracy City Police found body of Edith Anderson
UPDATE: Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder has confirmed that the body of Edith Anderson has been found. We will have more details as they are provided to us. Stay tuned. Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother.
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
