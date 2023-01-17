ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay

HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions

CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WTVCFOX

McMinn County man indicted in TBI drug overdose investigation

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man faces a felony charge after a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. The TBI says in late April 2021, police opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Aaron Crisp. Investigators suspected Crisp died from a drug overdose after they...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Local resident missing since late December

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Catoosa County, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on January 1st on Burning Bush Road in the area of Poplar Springs Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

UPDATE: Tracy City Police found body of Edith Anderson

UPDATE: Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder has confirmed that the body of Edith Anderson has been found. We will have more details as they are provided to us. Stay tuned. Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother.
TRACY CITY, TN

