Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.

The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.

Officers approached the victim, who they say had signs of trauma to the body.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

