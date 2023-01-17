Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Police in Lower Hudson Valley Help Injured Barred Owl [PIC]
An owl, who had suffered an injury to one of its eyes, got a little help this week from a local police department. Sources say the inured animal was discovered in front of a business in the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday. According to Bird Feeder Hub, Barred owls can be...
Can You Legally Hunt From Your Front Porch in Dutchess County NY?
Are you a licensed hunter in the State of New York? Do you know when you can legally go hunting and for what, depending on the time of year? While you eagerly await the next hunting season, here is something that most hunters should also know, maybe you already do know it. What is it?
Police Chase New York State Man in U-Haul on I-87
Police are saying a New York state man lead them on a chase that ended up I-87 Tuesday evening. CBS says it all started when police responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at a home, and eventually ended when the suspect lead authorities on a foot pursuit after crashing their getaway vehicle.
Watch Out For Extra New York State Police On Major U.S. Highway
Extra New York State Police patrolled a US Highway looking to cut down on a driving offense that leads to many deaths. New York State Police confirmed extra police patrolled the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 this week looking for speeding drivers. New York State Police to participate...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Woman arrested in Mount Sinai massage parlor raid
Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman on Jan 17 for alleged unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State
A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable
If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
What was the New York License Plate the Year You were Born?
There are few things more personal on your car than your license plate, and in New York state, we have a special tie to our car's most classic identification system. The American license plate actually originated in New York (France was the first country to invent a standard vehicle identification system in 1893). First implemented in 1901, original registration plates looked absolutely nothing like the license plates of today.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Where is New York State’s Biggest Tree?
New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options. Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon
Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime
Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
