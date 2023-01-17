Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at Fingerboard...
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in Baltimore County shooting Saturday night, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department says one person was shot on the unit block of Chadwell Court. The department says the victim has been taken to the hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, say authorities. This story is developing, stay with FOX45 News for...
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police honor Sergeant Mark Frank Parry who died in the line of duty
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police honor Sergeant Mark Frank Parry who died in the line of duty after a drunk driver struck his unmarked police vehicle in Towson in 2001. Sergeant Perry was scheduled off but volunteered to work because he knew there need for the department,...
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
Nottingham MD
Inmate from Middle River dies at Harford County Detention Center
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A 26-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died early Sunday morning after hanging himself in his cell, authorities said. At approximately 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for medical staff at the detention center. Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued until medics arrived on scene to relieve them, with no success. The inmate, identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., of Middle River, was pronounced dead at just after 1 a.m.
Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie
At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday
A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for woman found dead after east Baltimore rowhome fire
A Baltimore family wants answers after their loved one was found dead after a fire inside a vacant rowhome. Firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North East Avenue in the Ellwood Park neighborhood for a fire. They were met with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION.
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
WTOP
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
UPDATE: Ayrica Hope has been located. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Ayrica Hope is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last in the Middle River area wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white...
Nottingham MD
One rescued following rollover crash in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—One person was rescued following a rollover crash in the Nottingham area on Sunday morning. The crash was reported in the 4500-hundred block of Ebenezer Road (21236) during the morning hours of January 22nd. Crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side and one person trapped, according...
