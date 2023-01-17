ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MD

foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person injured in Baltimore County shooting Saturday night, police say

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department says one person was shot on the unit block of Chadwell Court. The department says the victim has been taken to the hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, say authorities. This story is developing, stay with FOX45 News for...
Nottingham MD

Inmate from Middle River dies at Harford County Detention Center

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A 26-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died early Sunday morning after hanging himself in his cell, authorities said. At approximately 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for medical staff at the detention center. Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued until medics arrived on scene to relieve them, with no success. The inmate, identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., of Middle River, was pronounced dead at just after 1 a.m.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for woman found dead after east Baltimore rowhome fire

A Baltimore family wants answers after their loved one was found dead after a fire inside a vacant rowhome. Firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North East Avenue in the Ellwood Park neighborhood for a fire. They were met with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

UPDATE: Ayrica Hope has been located. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Ayrica Hope is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last in the Middle River area wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and white...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

One rescued following rollover crash in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—One person was rescued following a rollover crash in the Nottingham area on Sunday morning. The crash was reported in the 4500-hundred block of Ebenezer Road (21236) during the morning hours of January 22nd. Crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side and one person trapped, according...
NOTTINGHAM, MD

