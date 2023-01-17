Read full article on original website
House of Legendz Fitness to host fit circuit training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Legends Fitness is looking to give back to the community through its fitness event next week. House of Fitness is a new business in Dothan and they are looking to bridge the gap between age and diversity in the community. They will...
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
Rain coming to an end
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — More light rain for the next few hours, but showers will come to an end tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s. Monday could start off with a light mist. Otherwise, the clouds will start clearing later in the day. Temperatures will peak in the middle 50s.
Geneva High School names new head football coach
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Jamel Harris has been named the next head coach of the Geneva High School football program. Geneva City Schools approved the hire at a board meeting Friday morning. Harris served as defensive coordinator for the Panthers the last two seasons under former head coach Les...
Afternoon fire displaces family in Geneva Co.
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — A house fire in Hartford has displaced one family. Fire officials responded to the 600 block of South 9th Avenue in Hartford to a house fire. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time of the...
Neighborhood celebrates the life of a loved one who lost his life due to gunfire
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark neighborhood is remembering the life of a loved one in a special way. The loved one lost his life to gunfire 10 days ago. The rain didn’t stop more than 50 balloons from being released in the Don Circle Community in Ozark on Saturday.
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Slocomb family asks public for help in finding missing loved one
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Selena Copes and her parents’ minds have been wandering for the last week as Savannah Copes — Selena’s twin sister went missing from their home. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said.
Rain this weekend, storms next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be tame with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will have off-and-on light showers from morning until evening. It will also be a bit dreary with cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Showers will pick up during the evening hours with heavy rain likely overnight into Sunday morning.
Staying rainy to end the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Periods of rain will continue and even pick up in intensity and coverage again overnight tonight. Lows will bottom out around the 50-degree mark for a majority of the region. Sunday will be wet once again with a 90% chance for showers and storms. The...
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Murder suspect’s fiancé seeks answers from law enforcement
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Geneva County woman wants justice for a man accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and wants to know why law enforcement just watched while she tried to bring her ex-boyfriend back to life. Jason Kersey is accused of shooting and killing Tony Dean. Kersey’s...
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
