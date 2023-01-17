Read full article on original website
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows support at Bengals’ win
It seems Olivia Holzmacher is digging the view in snowy Buffalo. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a supportive message ahead of Cincinnati’s divisional-round playoff win over the Bills. Captioning the post, “GL,” or “good luck,” Holzmacher zoomed in from her suite at Highmark Stadium to the field, where Burrow, 26, was seen warming up with teammates. The Bengals got off to a hot start in Buffalo, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. Cincinnati cruised the rest of the way, winning 27-10. The Bengals now head to...
Jerry Jones Speaks to Brett Maher After Missed Pregame Kicks
Maher was warming up for the Cowboys’ divisional-round game against the 49ers a week after missing four extra-point attempts.
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
