Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE
Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/16/23) – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/20/23) – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
Matt Hardy Gives High Praise To Jay Briscoe For Promo Skills During His Career
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
MLW Signs New TV Deal With REELZ, New Weekly Series to Premiere
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
Big Takeaways From WWE RAW (1/16/23) and SmackDown (1/20/23)
As we get closer to the Royal Rumble, and to RAW 30 as well, this week was somewhat noteworthy for RAW, even if it was more so building to this coming weeks big show. Smackdown had some great Bloodline segments, alongside the tag team tournament that started on the show as well. A big announcement for the Royal Rumble as well.
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
Anthony Bowens Talks About Excitement Generated From Max Caster’s Raps In AEW
Max Caster is nice on the mic. All Elite Wrestling fans have grown to learn this fact. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, his fellow tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, spoke about the excitement Caster generates for their entrances in AEW strictly due to anticipations from the fans over what he will rap about.
Ricochet Says Internet Cares More About Work-Rate In Matches Than Wrestlers Do
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on “work-rate” in matches than wrestlers actually do.
Kofi Kingston Reveals How Much Longer He Has On WWE Deal, Talks His Wrestling Future
WWE star Real1 aka Enzo Amore recently spoke with Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston revealed he signed a new five-year deal with WWE in December 2019, indicating that his contract would run until December 2024.
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Road Dogg Says Asuka Should Be the Roman Reigns of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.
