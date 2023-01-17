Read full article on original website
PWMania
People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE
Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
PWMania
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
PWMania
Lance Anoa’i Reveals WWE Will Release Action Figures of the Samoan Swat Team and Paul Heyman
MLW’s Lance Anoa’i recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Anoa’i is the son of The Headshrinkers’ Samu, the grandson of The Wild Samoans’ Afa, and the nephew of Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, Manu, and L.A. Smooth. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are his cousins. He is currently wrestling in MLW as the Samoan SWAT Team alongside Juicy Finau. They defeated E.J. Nduka and Calvin Tankman to win the MLW Tag Team Championship on January 7, 2023 at Blood and Thunder.
PWMania
Former WWE NXT Star Persia Pirotta Makes Impact Debut at TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling has added a new talent to its roster, as Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her Impact Wrestling debut on Friday night in Orlando, Florida. De Lander made her first appearance, claiming that “the Knockouts division is shaking in their boots.” She later competed...
PWMania
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
PWMania
MLW Signs New TV Deal With REELZ, New Weekly Series to Premiere
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals the Worse Bump He Ever Took in His Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the match in which he received the worst bump of his career in a tweet. On a January 2002 episode of WWE RAW, Kurt Angle faced Kane in a singles match, which resulted in the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s pay-per-view go-home show for the Royal Rumble. Although Angle won the match, he admitted that he took a bad bump while being double chokeslammed with a referee. They later met again that year at WrestleMania X8.
PWMania
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
PWMania
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
PWMania
Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
PWMania
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
PWMania
Photo: Former WWE Wrestler Attends Friday’s SmackDown
Zach Gowen had a memorable Friday night at WWE SmackDown. In a tweet, the former WWE wrestler mentioned that he got to enter the ring at the show. He took a photo with his children and thanked the company for allowing them to share in the experience. “Didn’t expect my...
PWMania
Ricochet Says Internet Cares More About Work-Rate In Matches Than Wrestlers Do
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on “work-rate” in matches than wrestlers actually do.
PWMania
Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)
The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. As seen on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment.
PWMania
Anthony Bowens Talks About Excitement Generated From Max Caster’s Raps In AEW
Max Caster is nice on the mic. All Elite Wrestling fans have grown to learn this fact. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, his fellow tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, spoke about the excitement Caster generates for their entrances in AEW strictly due to anticipations from the fans over what he will rap about.
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results for 2/9/2023
Impact Wrestling taped their February 9 episode from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday night. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 2 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. On Saturday night, two more episodes of Impact will be taped. Full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping, which will air on February 9:
PWMania
Sportsbooks Name Comcast the Favorite to Purchase WWE
Vince McMahon is back and looking to sell the company that his family has owned since its inception in 1953. So who could buy the wrestling giant? Well, the books think there’s a pretty clear favorite. Comcast is given -140 odds, or an implied 58.3% chance to purchase WWE....
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Comments On Being An Elder Of The Current WWE Locker Room
Kofi Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with DJ Peter Rosenberg program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he is an elder in the WWE locker room, as well as his thoughts on NXT rookies.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Credits Former WWE Star for Inventing New Royal Rumble Spots
Kofi Kingston appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast this week to discuss The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Championship win, his Royal Rumble resume, and other topics. On how The New Day’s move to NXT came about:. “We were presented with that opportunity...
