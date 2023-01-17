WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the match in which he received the worst bump of his career in a tweet. On a January 2002 episode of WWE RAW, Kurt Angle faced Kane in a singles match, which resulted in the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s pay-per-view go-home show for the Royal Rumble. Although Angle won the match, he admitted that he took a bad bump while being double chokeslammed with a referee. They later met again that year at WrestleMania X8.

1 DAY AGO