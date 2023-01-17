ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme

JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank

JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Madison County teen dies in weekend crash

Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
MADISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy