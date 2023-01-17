Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments
Deiondra Sanders made an inaccurate statement about the number of murders that occurred on campus during Deion Sanders time at the school. The post Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mageenews.com
City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme
JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
WAPT
Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
WAPT
Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Cherry and South Street
A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
WAPT
Madison County teen dies in weekend crash
Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
