Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests four people and closes drug house
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were arrested and charged after 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was found during a search warrant by investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on Friday, January 20. The search warrant took place at an upstairs apartment on East North Canal St. in the Village of Canastota […]
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
Police: Severely decomposed body found in Stamford home
Police say a severely decomposed body was found inside a home on Hope Street in Stamford. A locksmith found the body after a legal eviction order was granted. News 12 is told there was also a rodent infestation and hoarding. Police want to remind everyone to keep an eye on...
Update: 17 Y/O Suspect in Custody for Two Burglary/Sexual Assaults in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We previously told you about the two incidents that occurred on the evening of January 14th on South Street and Hilton Ave. in Utica. And on January 17th, the 17-year-old suspect was arraigned in family court and charged with a multitude of crimes. The suspect...
Man arrested for stealing, then fighting JC cop
A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
Binghamton mayor: Police still reviewing footage from violent arrest, investigation ongoing
More than two weeks after Hamail Waddell’s violent arrest by Binghamton Police was caught on camera, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing and without a clear timeline of concluding. Kraham said police are still reviewing footage from the arrest, including video from body...
Broome County man wanted for violating his probation
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Shelp Jr. on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
