Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE
Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Melbourne, FL 1/21/2023
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida:. * Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. * Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. * Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. * Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. * Kelly Kincaid...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/16/23) – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/18/23) – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/20/23) – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
Road Dogg Says Asuka Should Be the Roman Reigns of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
Kofi Kingston Reveals How Much Longer He Has On WWE Deal, Talks His Wrestling Future
WWE star Real1 aka Enzo Amore recently spoke with Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston revealed he signed a new five-year deal with WWE in December 2019, indicating that his contract would run until December 2024.
Ricochet Says Internet Cares More About Work-Rate In Matches Than Wrestlers Do
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on “work-rate” in matches than wrestlers actually do.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)
The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. As seen on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment.
Former WWE NXT Star Persia Pirotta Makes Impact Debut at TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling has added a new talent to its roster, as Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her Impact Wrestling debut on Friday night in Orlando, Florida. De Lander made her first appearance, claiming that “the Knockouts division is shaking in their boots.” She later competed...
WWE Reportedly Releasing More Office Personnel
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that more office names are being released. According to Fightful, WWE is currently making office cuts. There is no word yet on who will be let go from which departments, but we will keep you updated.
Anthony Bowens Talks About Excitement Generated From Max Caster’s Raps In AEW
Max Caster is nice on the mic. All Elite Wrestling fans have grown to learn this fact. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, his fellow tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, spoke about the excitement Caster generates for their entrances in AEW strictly due to anticipations from the fans over what he will rap about.
Jim Cornette Shoots Down Idea of Tony Khan Buying WWE: “Ridiculous To Think That Could Happen”
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is considering selling the company by the middle of this year. WWE announced the hiring of Raine Group as its lead financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as its legal advisor as it considers selling the company ahead of negotiations for its television rights, which expire in 2024. JPMorgan was also hired.
