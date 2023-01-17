ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: ‘Veep’ Could Never Have Dealt with January 6

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGpbY_0kHflClg00

Julia Louis-Dreyfus hasn’t officially ruled out a rumored eighth season of “ Veep ,” but one plot line would definitely be off-limits.

The Emmy winner revealed that while Vice President Kamala Harris told her the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series was more accurate than fans will ever know, “Veep” would never cover the January 6th Insurrection.

“I don’t know how we could,” Louis-Dreyfus told Variety . “I don’t know how to make that funny, especially when people lost their lives.”

The “Seinfeld” alum added that there would have to be “multiple years of normalcy in Washington before we could revisit something” with “Veep” given how the fictional series has echoed the Trump presidency, among other Washington, D.C., moments of recent years.

“It was incredible,” Louis-Dreyfus said of her aforementioned interaction with the Vice President. “Her husband, the first gentleman, and she told me they love ‘Veep,’ and that it’s more like D.C. than anyone would care to admit.”

“Veep” premiered in 2012 and ran for seven seasons before ending in May 2019. The series, which mocked politics and politically correct wokeness, would be “tricky” to revisit today, explained Louis-Dreyfus.

“I’m in favor of sensitivity. When people complain about being too politically correct, I start to question what their motives are,” she said. “I believe in irony and satire — there must be a place for it for a culture to survive — but I also believe in being sensitive and kind at the same time.”

“Veep” co-star Tony Hale previously told IndieWire in October 2022 that he would “show up at [Louis-Dreyfus’] doorstep” to partake in an eighth season of “Veep” on HBO.

“As a comic actor, many times on other jobs that I’ve worked on, you know when someone thinks something is funny, or you think something is funny, but then maybe they don’t. You’re not on the same page with comedy,” Hale said. “But with ‘Veep,’ man, I just so admired their writing, and I so admired the jokes, and the subtlety, and the surprises. If I can do that again, I am in. I will carry a store of purses to do that show.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Mindy Kaling Backlash Misses a Crucial Point

Mindy Kaling’s name speaks for itself in Hollywood — for better or worse. The comedy multihyphenate who got her start writing for and acting in “The Office” just starred in HBO Max’s “Velma,” an adult series executive produced by Kaling and created by Charlie Grandy. In January, Kaling’s first solo show, 2012’s “The Mindy Project,” made its Netflix debut. The perfect storm of new and old — highlighting common threads in Kaling’s work — has resulted in a fresh wave of online backlash against the creator and her oeuvre. This latest round of criticism cites internalized racism, lazy writing, and more...
IndieWire

New ‘Night Court’ Keeps It Old School in NBC’s So-So Reboot

“Night Court,” which ran on NBC for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992, was a sitcom that relied heavily on its first syllable. Set during the night shift of a Manhattan municipal court, creator Reinhold Weege’s seven-time Emmy winner was built on the pliable foundation often favored in a TV era when seasons ran for 22-24 episodes per year. New cases came up fast and funny: some episodes focused on a single issue, while others ran through a few at a time, while shifting focus to the people of the court. Either choice brought out plenty of weirdos, wrongfully accused,...
IndieWire

‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Carry Refreshingly Modern Meet-the-Parents Story

In the nine years since “Black-ish” premiered on ABC (and subsequently launched a galaxy of spinoffs), Kenya Barris’ comedic worldview has become increasingly clear. Virtually all of his projects focus on the interactions between well-off Black people and well-intentioned but clueless white liberals, often mining comedy from the blind spots where both groups manage to be hilariously wrong. His commitment to exploring every angle of this premise is just as complete as Larry David’s fascination with life’s minor inconveniences — and he’s just as good at it. His feature directorial debut, “You People,” sees him exploring the same themes with the...
IndieWire

Rami Malek Confirmed to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves’ HBO Max Limited Series

Matt Reeves is swapping Batman for Buster Keaton. The “Batman” director is set to helm a limited series based on the life of actor Buster Keaton, with Rami Malek transforming into the silent film star. Reeves will also produce the series through his 6th and Idaho Productions production banner under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle are confirmed to also produce; Ted Cohen is in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. The upcoming series is expected to use James Curtis’ biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” as source material as Warner Bros. is negotiating the...
IndieWire

Patricia Arquette: Fans Should Be ‘Very Scared’ of ‘Severance’ Season 2

Patricia Arquette has a sinister warning for “Severance” fans. The Emmy-winning actress teased that audiences should be “very scared” of what’s in store for Lumon employees in the upcoming Season 2 of the Apple Original series. “Be scared, very scared,” Arquette told Entertainment Tonight. “No, I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds. They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.” Arquette claimed that she knows “very little” about the second...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
IndieWire

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
IndieWire

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
UTAH STATE
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
IndieWire

IndieWire Studio Makes In-Person Return for Sundance 2023

The annual IndieWire Studio at Sundance returns this year in person to Main Street in historic Park City, Utah. Presented by Dropbox, the IndieWire Studio at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will serve as a hub for video interviews with the top attending talent from the hottest indie films presented at the fest. Actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, and documentary subjects will be interviewed by IndieWire’s senior staff for exclusive video and social media content. Dropbox is the perfect partner for IndieWire — and for Sundance — because it’s a brand that recognizes the power of collaborative effort. Their tools keep creative teams on the...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Sets Record

Netflix’s World War I epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” has swept the 2023 BAFTA Award nominations. The first German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel landed 14 BAFTA nods, setting a record for the most nominations for a non-English-language feature and tying the record for the highest amount of nominations ever alongside Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via livestream from BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, London. Following “All Quiet on the Western Front,” fellow top 2023 BAFTA nominees include “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 10...
IndieWire

Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer

Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
IndieWire

Wall Street Can’t Wait to See Netflix Take Away Your Shared Passwords

Netflix had a stronger-than-expected end to 2022 — but that’s not what has investors and analysts excited today. This morning, they’re looking at a future in which the streaming leader grows into the potential of its own ad tier, and perhaps more importantly, brings its password-sharing crackdown to the U.S., Canada, and other major markets. On Thursday, Netflix announced it will roll out what it more gently calls “paid sharing” later this quarter. Based on trials in Latin America, the company expects some subscribers will initially cancel the service as a knee-jerk reaction, but overall revenue growth will soon follow. (That...
IndieWire

‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel Series Canceled at HBO Max After 2 Seasons

NYC’s messiest Instagram account is typing its “XOXOs” for the last time. “Gossip Girl,” the HBO Max series and sequel to the CW hit of the same name, has been canceled, the streamer announced Thursday. The news comes in the middle of the show’s Season 2 run, which began on December 1 and will conclude January 26. In a tweet Thursday, showrunner and executive producer Joshua Safran stated he intends to shop “Gossip Girl” to other outlets. “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end,...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film

After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Was Proud There Are No Guns in ‘Emily the Criminal’

Aubrey Plaza is glad that Emily the Criminal was also not Emily the Gunslinger. The “Emily the Criminal” star revealed that her favorite “really cool, kind of weird thing about the film” is that her titular character, despite committing crimes, does not use guns. “I was kind of proud of that, because I don’t think you need guns,” Plaza said during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week. “Most thrillers introduce guns, like, immediately…We don’t need guns in every movie.” The “The White Lotus” Season 2 star continued, “I don’t think it’s like – it’s an unconscious thing, I think, for the...
IndieWire

‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Trailer: Billy Crudup Is a Moon Timeshare Salesman in Apple TV+ Comedy

The unofficial king of Apple TV+ is back. Billy Crudup, an Emmy winner for his performance on “The Morning Show,” is starring in the streamer’s comedy series “Hello Tomorrow!,” and the official trailer for the upcoming series has been released out of Apple’s Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Wednesday. Set in a “retro-futuristic world” akin to “The Jetsons,” complete with robotic chore helpers and husbands traveling to work on jetpacks, “Hello Tomorrow!” stars Crudup as Jack, an ambitious and intelligent traveling salesman hawking timeshares for vacationing on the moon. Jack develops a thriving business with a group of dedicated...
IndieWire

‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Review: An Oddly Fractured Portrait

At the start of the second half of Lana Wilson’s “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” the two-part documentary’s own subject comes close to unlocking the uncomfortable truth of her life. The model and actress is halfway through her time at Princeton and is asked to pen her first book, “On Your Own,” part autobiography, part guide for other hip young ladies. In one of many confessional interviews, Shields details how she tried to make the book both honest and practical, only for its publishers to wrest the material away from her, editing it down to the fluffy (leg warmers are cool!)...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy