Letterkenny Spinoff Shoresy Scores Season 2 Renewal at Hulu

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
Shoresy apparently put enough bums in seats for Hulu, seeing as Season 2 of the Letterkenny spinoff comedy will again stream Stateside on the service.

Shoresy , which released its first season last May, was renewed by Canada’s Crave for a six-episode sophomore run that, per the video below, is “coming soon” — though production is not due to get underway in Sudbury, Ontario until this spring.

The series follows “the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character” of Shoresy (played by Letterkenny front man Jared Keeso) and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to “never lose again.”

Returning for Season 2, besides Keeso, are Tasya Teles ( The 100 ) as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ( Prey ) as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora ( Paranormal Nightshift ) as Ziigwan, Keilani Rose ( Filmsy ) as Miigwan, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo, former Montréal Canadien Terry Ryan as Hitch, Ryan McDonell ( The Crossing ) as Michaels, Max Bouffard ( Letterkenny ) as JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon Antsanen” as Goody.

Additionally, “all-time tough guy” Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan will play Jim, Jim, and Jim, Listowel’s Keegan Long will play Liam and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon plays Cory. (I understood half those words.)

TVLine

SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7

Bravo has more fight left in it, now that Paramount+ has renewed the military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season. “We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.” Just last week, Giles told TVLine the streamer was “not quite yet” ready to announce Season 7, though she noted that SEAL Team...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Is 'Sexier, More Romantic' With Season 5 on NBC — 'I Think You're Really Going to Enjoy It,' Says Star

The steamy Magnum P.I. shower scene teased in promos is the real deal, series stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks confirmed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where they were promoting the procedural’s move to NBC for Season 5. “That scene is definitely not a dream. It’s real,” Weeks told TVLine. “And the rest of the season is showing where that goes. You have two people who obviously were meant for each other having to navigate working together and being in dangerous situations.” Added Hernandez, “The dynamic [in dangerous situations] shifts a little bit when it’s somebody that...
TVLine

Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere This Spring — First Look at Ted vs. Nate!

Behold, our very first glimpse at Ted Lasso Season 3. Apple TV+ on Wednesday revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will roll out this spring, but stopped short of disclosing an actual premiere date. To tide us over until new episodes drop, the streaming service has released the above photo, which features Jason Sudeikis as the titular AFC Richmond coach, Nick Mohammed as newly appointed West Ham United coach Nate Shelley, and Anthony Head as Rebecca’s devilish ex/rival club owner Rupert Mannion. As recently as September, Sudeikis refused...
TVLine

Home Economics: Did We Just Watch the Series Finale? (We Better Not Have)

Home Economics wrapped its regrettably abbreviated 13-episode third season on Wednesday with an earthquake-themed finale, and ABC has given zero indication whether it plans to bring the supremely underrated sitcom back for Season 4. (When asked, an ABC rep tells TVLine that there’s no news to share yet on a possible fourth season.) And since we loathe uncertainty almost as much as we do premature cancellations, we rang up series co-creators/co-showrunners Michael Colton and John Aboud to get a temperature check on the show’s future. TVLINE | So… was this episode  a season or a series finale? MICHAEL COLTON | We hope it’s...
TVLine

PaleyFest 2023: Yellowjackets, Grey's, Mrs. Maisel, Yellowstone, Mandalorian and More Among In-Person Lineup

The 40th Annual PaleyFest LA will welcome a new critical favorite and help say goodbye to two long-running shows. Showtime breakout Yellowjackets has joined the 2023 TV festival lineup, as have Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which is entering its final season) and CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden (whose host is stepping down this year). As previously announced, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary will also host panels at the event, which features screenings or special previews followed by a moderated discussion/Q&A. PaleyFest 2023 will take place from March 31 to...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Sean Returns — Plus, Is #Upstead Headed for Divorce?

All is not well with Chicago P.D.‘s Halstead and Upton, it seems. Halstead — who took a new job out of the country without first discussing it with his wife— has not been returning her calls and just made it clear that he has no intention of coming home anytime soon. Kicking off Wednesday’s episode with the camera panning over framed photos of the happy couple together felt especially disheartening, since it was immediately followed by Upton leaving yet another message for her absentee husband. (He’s currently in Bolivia leading a squad that tracks the worst drug cartel targets.) “I’m not sure if...
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
TVLine

Outlander to End With Season 8, Starz Greenlights Blood of My Blood Prequel

Sing me a song of a lass that’s soon gone: Starz has renewed Outlander for Season 8, which will be the time-travel drama’s final season, the network announced Thursday. Outlander Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes. In addition, Starz has ordered to series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The network confirmed Blood of My Blood was in development in August. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the spinoff. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Maril Davis and Ronald D....
TVLine

Lo and Behold, Blue Bloods' Danny Is Dating Again — Do You Approve?

The following contains a romantical spoiler from the Jan. 20 episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Well, I was all set to power down the Sony Bravia and hit the hay, when Blue Bloods widower Danny Reagan decided it was time to get himself back out there on the dating circuit — and with a very particular someone. Danny’s return to dating, five-and-a-half years following wife Linda’s tragic death in a medevac helicopter crash, came about in a circuitous manner. The episode opened with Sid clumsily meeting with Frank, to make an appeal on behalf of a detective who years ago had been injured...
TVLine

Night Court Vet Marsha Warfield Weighs In on NBC Revival — Might She Return?

Night Court vet Marsha Warfield has rendered her verdict on NBC’s revival, which premiered this Tuesday night and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B-.” “I hear there’s a new Night Court in town! Congratulations,” Warfield, who played bailiff Roz on the original series, shared on TikTok. “I hope that it was as wonderful as it sounds, and I wish the cast and crew and everybody involved all the best.” To former castmate John Larroquette, who on the revival is reprising his role as legal eagle Dan Fielding, Warfield said, “I can’t imagine a new show doing better than having...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...
TVLine

Jack Ryan Knocks Wednesday From Top of Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart — Glass Onion Has 3rd-Best Movie Debut

In a bit of a flex by Prime Video, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with the release of Season 3 claimed No. 1 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of Dec. 19, Jack Ryan amassed 1.834 billion minutes viewed across 24 total episodes, ending Wednesday‘s (1.80 billion minutes/eight episodes) four-week run in the top spot. Nielsen notes that Jack Ryan’s audience “skewed a bit older with almost two-thirds aged 50+, and 56 percent male.” On Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, which included movies, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dominated with 2.2 billion minutes viewed (in just three...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
TVLine

The Resident Boss Reveals Who Almost Didn't Survive the Finale — Plus, the Latest on a Season 7 Renewal

The following post contains spoilers for The Resident‘s Season 6 finale. Proceed with caution! It was a finale full of happy endings for the men and women of The Resident — but that was very nearly not the case for one character in particular. “We strongly considered letting [Gov.] Betz die,” series co-creator Amy Holden Jones divulges to TVLine. “It would have been fictional revenge. But our team usually wins.” Instead, the governor remained very much alive throughout Tuesday’s Season 6 closer, and he indeed held up his end of the deal to restore Chastain Park’s full funding after his successful heart transplant....
TVLine

Friday Ratings: S.W.A.T. Eyes Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown tied for the demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods reclaimed its title as Friday’s most-watched program. CBS | SWAT (5.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) and Fire Country (5.8 mil/0.4) both slipped in the demo, whereas Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) was steady. SWAT is looking at a likely season high in viewers, while Blue Bloods drew its best overnight audience since Oct. 27. FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) was steady. ABC | Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.5) was steady. NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady, while Young Rock...
TVLine

Chucky Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

Move over, M3GAN. Chucky is here to slay: Syfy has renewed the serial-killing doll’s series for Season 3. “The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to Season 2, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on Season 3,” creator and executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky...
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'

Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.”   She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
TVLine

TVLine

