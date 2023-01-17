Letterkenny Spinoff Shoresy Scores Season 2 Renewal at Hulu

Shoresy apparently put enough bums in seats for Hulu, seeing as Season 2 of the Letterkenny spinoff comedy will again stream Stateside on the service.

Shoresy , which released its first season last May, was renewed by Canada’s Crave for a six-episode sophomore run that, per the video below, is “coming soon” — though production is not due to get underway in Sudbury, Ontario until this spring.

The series follows “the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character” of Shoresy (played by Letterkenny front man Jared Keeso) and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to “never lose again.”

Returning for Season 2, besides Keeso, are Tasya Teles ( The 100 ) as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ( Prey ) as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora ( Paranormal Nightshift ) as Ziigwan, Keilani Rose ( Filmsy ) as Miigwan, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo, former Montréal Canadien Terry Ryan as Hitch, Ryan McDonell ( The Crossing ) as Michaels, Max Bouffard ( Letterkenny ) as JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon Antsanen” as Goody.

Additionally, “all-time tough guy” Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan will play Jim, Jim, and Jim, Listowel’s Keegan Long will play Liam and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon plays Cory. (I understood half those words.)