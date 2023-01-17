ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

From Pebble Beach to St. Andrews: These Golf Simulators Let You Play The World’s Best—and Toughest—Courses at Home

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fgKw_0kHfkorh00

Golf lovers who don’t live in a place where it’s warm and sunny all year long face the same question every time winter rolls around: How do you keep your game sharp when it’s too cold to play?

HD Golf just might have a solution that will help you keep your finely tuned swing intact without having to spend time on the links during the year’s coldest months. The Ontario, Canada-based company makes luxury home simulators that you can use to keep your long and short game in tip-top shape year-round. That’s because the high-tech rigs will let you test yourself, virtually, on some of the world’s finest (and toughest) courses.

The company currently offers three residential models, each of which comes with a metal-framed screen, HDTV projector, computer, ball-tracking system, professional-grade tee mat and speakers. The image projected onto either a 16:9 or 4:3 screen—which measures anywhere from 9 by 14 feet and 11 by 17 feet—combines high-resolution digital imaging with satellite and geophysical data to create lifelike 3-D models. Meanwhile, the brand’s IST computer vision ball tracking technology captures and analyzes your swing and hit quality, to deliver the most accurate simulation results possible. It’s a wildly different experience from playing Golden Tee back in the day, which explains why pros like Adam Scott, Zach Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau all use the company’s simulators .

Those core features are enough for most golfers, but HD Golf also comes packed with an array of playable championship-level courses. You can try your hand at Pebble Beach or St. Andrews in January without having to bundle up. New courses are available all the time, too, like Jack Nicklaus Signature’s Punta Espada, which was added last November .

Looking to stop your golf skills from going into hibernation? Reach out to HD Golf now for info on buying one of its systems. No pricing information is available on the company’s website, but be prepared to spend big. Past reporting puts the cost for one of the company’s simulators between $35,000 and $70,000.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Just Bought Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian was revealed to be the winning bidder of a rare diamond necklace dubbed the Attallah Cross following its sale at Sotheby’s in London. Since being loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s, the necklace has long gone unworn. The hand-sized 1920s amethyst cross went to a representative bidding on behalf of Kardashian during the auction for £163,800 ($200,000), more than double its pre-auction estimate. Kardashian won the piece over four other bidders. Princess Diana was famously photographed donning the necklace during the charity event in 1987, pairing it with an Elizabethan-style purple Catherine Walker gown. The necklace was put up for...
Robb Report

A Woman Who Stole More Than 30 Balenciaga Bags From a Hamptons Boutique Just Got Two Years in Prison

A New Jersey woman who was part of a handbag heist in the Hamptons last year has finally been brought to justice. Baseemah Tamika Davis was part of a group of shoplifters who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses from a Balenciaga boutique in East Hampton Village last March. She was sentenced to two to six years in prison for her part in the brazen robbery, as reported by Fox5. “Large-scale retail theft results in consequences for our communities,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney (pictured top) said in a statement. “These consequences are felt by store owners and by consumers,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Robb Report

A French City Is Asking Madonna if It Can Borrow a Long-Lost 19th Century Painting From Her Collection

The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War I. There’s no documentation of...
Robb Report

A Russian Tycoon’s Sanctioned Yacht Has ‘Vanished’ From a Croatian Marina

A Croatian news outlet is reporting that an oligarch’s yacht that was being held under sanctions by authorities has “disappeared” from a marina on the Adriatic island of Murter. In a bizarre twist, authorities have also discovered that the yacht has been missing for three months, according to 24ur.com, having been replaced by a nearly identical vessel at the time it sailed from the marina. The 115-foot Sunseeker, named Irina VU, is owned by Alisher Usmanov, a sanctioned oligarch and Putin crony from Uzbekistan. It had been confiscated and dry-docked in the marina as part of the sanctions process. AIS locator...
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Wellness-Focused 164-foot Superyacht Has an Indoor Plunge Pool With Its Own Waterfall

Sometimes all it takes is a set of fresh eyes. Designer Chris Lane penned a superyacht concept as the final project for his college degree several years ago. The 164-footer, which Lane called Aegir, is both fresh and buildable. Named after the Viking god of the sea, Aegir centers around Scandinavian-inspired design, with a sauna, plunge pool and Scandinavian-sourced wood. Lane pictured the explorer in the cruising grounds of the Norwegian fjords where parts of the vessel’s mirrored glass superstructure reflects the dramatic landscape. The yacht even has a cozy observation snug tucked into the bow for viewing the Northern Lights. “I...
Robb Report

André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction

Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Holy Momoa! Khal Drogo Is Launching His Own Vodka

Have you had your fill of celebrity spirit news? Good, because there’s more to report—Jason Momoa, the musclebound star of Aquaman and Game of Thrones when it was still good, is launching a new spirit brand called Meili Vodka. Momoa’s partner on the new endeavor is Blaine Halvorson, founder of vintage brand Junk Food Clothing and sustainable fashion line MadeWorn. Meili is being positioned as a sustainable vodka, and while details about that are a bit nebulous it seems to mostly refer to the fact that the vodka is bottled in 100 percent post-consumer recycled glass and no two bottles will...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This New 295-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Two-Level Beach Club With a Giant Infinity Pool

When it comes to superyachts, not all beach clubs are created equal. For proof of this, look no further than Tommaso Spadolini’s latest concept. The sporty 295-footer, which was designed for an exacting client, features an epic two-deck beach club that spans nearly 4,000 square feet. “Fast lines” were also a key part of the brief, according to the Italian designer. As such, the vessel pairs a powerful sheer line with flowing curves that peak amidships before trailing down toward the stern. Spread across the main and lower deck, the beach club is equipped with a sizable, 1,600-square-foot lounge, two fold-out...
Robb Report

This New $70 Million Midcentury-Modern Manse in Malibu Comes With a Bonkers 10,000-Square-Foot Deck

After years of planning, design and development, the Edge—Case Study No. 3 in designer Scott Gillen’s the Case residences—is finally complete and can be yours for $69.95 million.  Gillen, a Los Angeles–based designer and builder and founder of Unvarnished, purchased 24 acres of land in 2017 for $50 million with plans to create five turnkey, midcentury-modern homes in Malibu. Now, these residences are being completed one by one. Each manse is set high on a bluff on a massive lot, with full-time security and unparalleled Pacific Ocean views; this newly finished abode is no different. The Edge is the first fully completed home...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

This $7 Million Tuscan-Style Manse in Texas Comes With a Tree House

Multimillion-dollar homes aren’t typically designed with kids in mind. A rare few, however, cater to adults and children alike.  Perhaps slightly out of place in Texas, a Tuscan-style manse has just popped onto the market for $6.9 million in Houston’s Tanglewood neighborhood. Located in a cul-de-sac, the estate was originally built in 2013 and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Across its 56,502 square feet, there are a slew of fun features to discover—the likes of a tree house, a suspension bridge and two slides. Grown-ups, don’t worry, there are amenities for you, too: Think an in-house gym, a media room that’s been...
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

This Sleek New Fishing Boat Is a Step-Hulled Speedster Made for Anglers

Formula has always had offshore performance in its DNA, starting from the first boat the legendary offshore racer Don Aronow built in 1962. The Porter family acquired Formula in 1976 and initially stayed with go-fast boats. In the last few decades, however, Formula has focused on luxury cruisers of different styles but always with an eye on performance. Given the current appetite for large center consoles, it was inevitable that the builder would fashion its own, designed around luxury and speed. The new 387 CCF is a fresh take in the center-console world, with a fast, double-stepped hull that signals...
Robb Report

This John Lautner House Starred in ‘Lethal Weapon: 2’. Now It Can Be Yours for $16 Million.

Remember that scene in Lethal Weapon 2 when Mel Gibson dragged a glassy manse down a hill with just his truck? Thankfully, the home in question was just a replica, but the real-life version of that modernist masterpiece is up for grabs for the first time in 20 years.   Built in the ‘60s by late California architect John Lautner, the Garcia House is one of the most significant midcentury properties in all of Los Angeles. Mirroring the shape of an almond—or a rainbow, depending on who you ask—the Mulholland Drive dwelling appears to defy gravity. That’s because it’s actually floating 60...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

How to Make a Revolver, the Crowd-Pleasing Bourbon Cocktail With a Hint of Coffee Liqueur

The Revolver, as a cocktail, is a star. The world may not fully know it yet—it’s indisputably a modern classic, though it is curiously absent from most cocktail books—but that doesn’t matter. It’s not about popularity or external validation. True star power comes from within. To become a classic, a cocktail needs certain things. It needs first to be reproducible, and at a dead-simple three ingredients—bourbon, coffee liqueur and orange bitters—the Revolver is certainly that. Classics also need to be delicious, obviously, and they need to be lucky and  have a great name—the Revolver hit all of those marks. But there’s...
Robb Report

This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront

One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out?   Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach.  Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz May Stop Calling Its Electric Cars EQ Next Year, but Its EVs Are Here to Stay

It sounds like Mercedes-Benz may pull the plug on the EQ line. The German luxury marque is thinking about jettisoning the EQ naming convention it uses to differentiate battery-powered vehicles from those with combustion engines, according to Handelsblatt, a daily newspaper based in Düsseldorf. Although that may at first sound bad for the future of its EVs, it’s quite likely the opposite. The publication reports that sources close to the company say it plans to ditch the EQ brand, which has been in use since 2016, when its next generation of compact vehicles launches. That’s not far off, either. The cars could...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The Definitive Roadster of Its Era, This 1953 Siata Could Fetch $1.8 Million at Auction

Bonhams presents its Scottsdale Auction at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on January 27, opening its sales year with an assortment of enticing automotive offerings. Many of these will appeal to collectors with a penchant for the rare and esoteric. One such example is this roadster from Siata, the once-ascendant automaker whose sports cars are among the most collectible of the so-called “Etceterini” marques from Italy’s past. Siata is an acronym for Società Italiana Auto Trasformazione Accessori, the Turin-based firm founded in 1926 by Giorgio Ambrosini, and which ceased production in 1970. Much like Abarth, Siata developed its business by...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

10 High-Jewelry Pieces That Make Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts, From Bracelets to Rings

With Valentine’s Day very nearly upon us, there’s no time like the present to shop for, well, presents — especially those of the bejeweled variety. You won’t find any hearts in the jewelry selection below, but that doesn’t mean our V-Day wish list lacks sweetness and romance. Just remember: If you’re looking to give your beloved a ring, understand the wider implications of that gesture and proceed accordingly. Happy gifting! Harry Winston Cluster Earrings If you’re in search of classic diamond earrings, but studs feel too basic and hoops too casual, Harry Winston offers the perfect, chic-but-not-flashy option with its Winston Cluster,...
Robb Report

This 51-Day Luxury Excursion on India’s Ganges Is Now the World’s Longest River Cruise

One luxury river cruise is making history on an all-new Indian voyage. On Friday, Antara Cruises launched its MV Ganga Vilas ship, a vessel set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh. The journey spans 51 days, making it the world’s longest river cruise, according to organizers. While on the course, passengers will travel along the Ganges, India’s holiest river, as well as other waterways through five states in western India. The ship will also venture into the neighboring South Asian country of Bangladesh, visiting its national parks, UNESCO World Heritage sites and big cities. The MV Ganga...
Robb Report

This $27.5 Million NYC Penthouse Blends Art Deco Design With Stunning Central Park Views

There’s no arguing that one of New York’s most iconic landmarks is Central Park—and now you can relish in those legendary views everyday, thanks to this latest listing. Hitting the market at a cool $27.5 million, the dramatic 6,000-square-foot penthouse at 115 Central Park West has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. It’s a corner unit lined with large windows that offers both sweeping park and city views, as well as an expansive terrace for you to soak it all in. The home is located in the Majestic, a dual-tower residential building on the Upper West Side constructed in 1929...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy