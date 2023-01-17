ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts

People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
Almost a million Floridians could lose their Medicaid coverage in April

After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023. Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget.
Increasing chances for rain and severe storms for parts of Florida this weekend

A frontal boundary over the central Peninsula on Saturday morning will slowly shift north during the day. Rain chances will become widespread across parts of central and northern Florida in the afternoon. Showers will continue into the evening in the same areas and increase across the Panhandle. No severe weather is expected Saturday, although some local flooding is possible.
