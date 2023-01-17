ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
PEARL CITY, HI
27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi. Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
HONOLULU, HI
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise

A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Some 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on a “gigantic” swell at Waimea Bay.
AIEA, HI
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HONOLULU, HI
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
AIEA, HI
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
HONOLULU, HI
City: Expect delays, congestion amid Kailua roundabout construction project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is advising drivers to be cautious and expect delays when traveling in Kailua. That’s because a construction project is ongoing at the Kalapawai roundabout, in front of Kailua’s Kalapawai Market. The intersection at Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road is getting new sidewalks, raised...
KAILUA, HI
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI

