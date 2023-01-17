Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi. Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Some 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on a “gigantic” swell at Waimea Bay.
Multiple accidents close H1 eastbound, westbound
The Honolulu Police Department said that a vehicle accident on the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed multiple lanes on the H1.
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
KITV.com
Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines
KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged after allegedly robbing woman, striking her with beer bottle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a violent robbery in Honolulu. Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when Shirrey Persia allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman in the back of the head with a beer bottle before taking her belongings. The victim was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Some 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on a “gigantic” swell at Waimea Bay.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Expect delays, congestion amid Kailua roundabout construction project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is advising drivers to be cautious and expect delays when traveling in Kailua. That’s because a construction project is ongoing at the Kalapawai roundabout, in front of Kailua’s Kalapawai Market. The intersection at Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road is getting new sidewalks, raised...
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
KITV.com
Burglars at Kaimuki Teapresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teapresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, and got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teapresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Comments / 0