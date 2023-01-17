ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!

Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
DC Open House List for This Weekend

We’ve got another full weekend of 300 opens. Check out our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here. 1713 New Jersey Avenue NW #2 — $849,900 — Shaw. Open Sun. 12-2 p.m. — Mandy Hursen & Tim Hursen Jr. “3 spacious...
“NoMa Moe’s temporarily closed by the health department”

Thanks to all who messaged: “Looks like the Moe’s in NoMa has been temporarily shut down by the health department”. “sent to you by a pedestrian, 33rd and Q NW” Congrats on the fancy low number license plate but good grief. DC DMV has previously told us: “a low tag,…
