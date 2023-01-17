ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg

By Malaysia McCoy
 5 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg.

Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The store offers home and bath products, including laundry soap.

The grand opening will offer free monthly soap for a year to the first 50 purchases on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.magnoliasoapandbath.com.&nbsp .

