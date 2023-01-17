ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: Pistons’ Jalen Duren Not With Team in Paris After Losing Passport

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gcPU_0kHfkZZg00

The rookie did not travel with the team on Sunday, and it’s unknown if he will make it on time for Thursday’s game.

Pistons center Jalen Duren could potentially miss Thursday’s game vs. the Bulls in Paris after reportedly losing his passport.

The team arrived in France on Monday, but apparently, Duren was not with them. The Athletic ’s James L. Edwards III reported on Tuesday that the Pistons are trying to get the rookie there in time for the Thursday game.

The Pistons took photos in front of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, and the Pistons’ first-round draft pick was noticeably not in the photos.

Get your seats to Detroit Pistons games with SI Tickets

If Duren is able to make it on time for Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET game start, it’s unclear whether or not the center will start for the team since he will not have practiced with the team all week. Duren’s status for Thursday will also be determined by his health as he’s missed the last five games with an ankle injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
46K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy