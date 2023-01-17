Report: Pistons’ Jalen Duren Not With Team in Paris After Losing Passport

The rookie did not travel with the team on Sunday, and it’s unknown if he will make it on time for Thursday’s game.

Pistons center Jalen Duren could potentially miss Thursday’s game vs. the Bulls in Paris after reportedly losing his passport.

The team arrived in France on Monday, but apparently, Duren was not with them. The Athletic ’s James L. Edwards III reported on Tuesday that the Pistons are trying to get the rookie there in time for the Thursday game.

The Pistons took photos in front of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, and the Pistons’ first-round draft pick was noticeably not in the photos.

If Duren is able to make it on time for Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET game start, it’s unclear whether or not the center will start for the team since he will not have practiced with the team all week. Duren’s status for Thursday will also be determined by his health as he’s missed the last five games with an ankle injury.