Steelers sign WR Anthony Miller to one-year deal

The Steelers have added a wide receiver to their roster.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh announced they signed Anthony Miller to a one-year deal.

Miller, who spend the entire 2022 season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured List.

Drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by Chicago, Miller has played in 50 games, starting in 18 during his career with the Bears through 2020 and with the Houston Texans in 2021.

He has caught 140 passes for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns during his career.