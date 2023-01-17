ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift ’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.

“What on earth — I love you guys,” Swift wrote to fans in a social media message reposting the Billboard news about her breaking her personal record at the top of the Hot 100.

She also added a postscript about SZA , the artist with whom she is sharing adjacent spaces at the top of both the album and singles charts right now. “PS — Been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!” That’s an acknowledgement of an apparently friendly chart rivalry at the moment (or at least friendly between the artists, if not all fans): On the Hot 100, a SZA single is currently No. 2 to Swift’s No. 1, while their roles are reversed in the top two spots of the Billboard 200 album rankings.

In all, Swift has had nine songs reach No. 1 over the years, all of them since 2012. Besides “Anti-Hero” and “Blank Space,” she’s had chart-toppers with “Shake It Off” (four weeks at No. 1), “Look What You Made Me Do” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (three weeks each at the top) and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” “Willow,” “Cardigan” and “Bad Blood” (each enjoying a single week at No. 1).

Some of the songs that would be considered Swift’s most iconic numbers stalled short of No. 1 on the chart for one reason or another, including “Love Story,” an early smash that only made it to No. 4 despite being ultimately certified eight-times platinum. “You Belong With Me” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” both share the honor of having been stopped at No. 2 and each going seven-times platinum. “Wildest Dreams” went four-times platinum but only got to No. 5.

With the “ Midnights ” album, Swift flipped the script on the typical album rollout pattern and did not release any singles, or even a tease of a song, prior to the moment the full album was released in October. At the moment the album hit, it wasn’t entirely clear what, if any, smashes the album might generate, with videos for both “Bejeweled” and “Anti-Hero” arriving during release week. Even Variety ‘s rave review pondered “who knows?” in speculating that “Anti-Hero” might — but also might not — become a breakout single. But what initially seemed like a self-deprecating peculiarity in Swift’s discography, with bloggers everywhere debating whether the “sexy baby” line was cringe or hilarious, quickly took off as one of the chant-along hits of the year.

One thing putting a big distance between “Anti-Hero” and other recent Swift songs is how readily radio took to it, with the tune now enjoying its fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. (It also remains on top of the Digital Song Sales chart, and is at No. 5 on Streaming Songs after having previously topped that chart as well.)

The singles from her more acoustically inclined “Folklore” and “Evermore” albums may have been streaming fan favorites, and as indicated above, “Cardigan” and “Willow” both made it to No. 1, as did the re-recorded version of the somber “All Too Well” that followed, but none of those was particularly well-suited production-wise for hit radio. Swift’s and Jack Antonoff’s more electronic take with “Anti-Hero” was more in the pocket — even if, lyrically and thematically, it still counts as peculiar (and, apparently, welcomely so) in the top 40 format.

Swift and SZA have traded compliments in recent weeks, even as their respective fans have seen them as being in competition for the charts’ respective top spots. Both artists have released digital variations on their albums or singles that have boosted consumption for their releases.

Tweeted SZA on Jan. 5, “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but I see supporters arguing and I hate that,” SZA tweeted. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao. I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn.” (This followed a tweet that “there’s 1 minute left in the tracking week thank you for STREAMING SOS and copping digitals,” a message that many took as encouragement to help her beat Swift’s numbers.)

SZA’s “SOS” is currently No. 1 on the album chart for a fifth straight week, with Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 2; the latter album spent its first five weeks on the chart at No. 1 as well. On the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” is now followed by SZA’s “Kill Bill” at No. 2.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ to Be Launched by Singer’s Estate, Primary Wave and Sony During Grammy Week

The estate of Whitney Houston and Primary Wave will continue to honor the singer with a Grammy-week-long event to celebrate Houston’s 60th birthday, career and life with the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” presented by Sony, with additional sponsors M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank.  Taking place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, the week’s events will include Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of Houston as well as several iconic gowns worn throughout her legendary career, a pop-up shop with exclusive merch, electronics and more.  Two days of live music will feature performances from a variety...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage

When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent ­— is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
Variety

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack

Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’

Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad. “I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step...
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Variety

Watch Elizabeth Taylor Speak at First Major AIDS Benefit in New Documentary ‘Commitment to Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Commitment to Life,” a new documentary about the early days of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles, will have its world premiere next month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Until then, Variety has the exclusive first look at the doc. In the clip above, Elizabeth Taylor is featured speaking at the first Commitment to Life gala in 1985. It was the first major fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). “All we can do at this point is help our friends who have AIDS and the only way can do that is by doing what you’re doing by giving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. Notably, Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the “Avatar” series, has now starred in four...
Variety

‘Avatar 2‘ Continues Box Office Domination, ’Puss in Boots’ Sequel Stays Surprisingly Strong

James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has claimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the sixth consecutive weekend. The sci-fi epic added $20 million from 3,790 theaters over the weekend, declining roughly 40% from its prior outing and boosting its North American tally to $598 million. It’s currently the 13th-highest grossing domestic release in history behind “Incredibles 2” ($608 million), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million), but it’s expected to eventually overtake those films. Notably, “The Way of Water” is officially the sixth film to ever cross $2...
Variety

Jeremy Renner Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident, Posts Photo of Physical Therapy Workout: ‘These Bones Will Grow Stronger’

Jeremy Renner revealed in a new Instagram post that he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Alongside the info, Renner posted a photo of himself doing leg stretches as he undergoes physical therapy at home. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.” “These 30...
Variety

‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Steal Jonah Hill’s Brash ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Update

“I’m starting to think I’m never going to meet a woman who understands me,” laments Ezra (Jonah Hill), a 35-year-old man with a desk job at a brokerage firm and zero romantic prospects. Ezra is a bit of a hipster: He wears his hair in a ponytail, collects Nike sneakers and sports elaborate tattoos on his arms. But Hill, cast as an earnest romantic comedy lead for the first time in his career, amps up the character’s likability, too: He’s a modest hipster, a socially awkward mensch who doesn’t always know how to stand up for himself. When he goes...
Variety

An ‘Everything Everywhere’ Visual Effects Artist Has Delivered One of Sundance’s Most Gorgeous — and Stomach-Churning — Love Stories

Although Sundance shorts don’t aren’t met with the starry premieres of their feature-length counterparts, there are plenty of strange and wonderful finds — especially for genre fans via the Midnight Short Film Program. One of this year’s standouts was “A Folded Ocean,” written and directed by Ben Brewer. In a 14-minute tale of sex, romance and bodies fusing together in a Cronenberg-esque nightmare, real-life couple Anabelle Lemieux and John Giacobbe star as an erotically charged pair whose closeness literally draws them closer and closer together. Brewer, who was the lead visual effects artist for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (he designed, among...
Variety

Vivica Fox Rallies for ‘Kill Bill 3’: ‘Quentin, Let’s Go!’

Vivica Fox knows “Kill Bill” fans are ready for “Vol. 3.” “People are hungry,” she said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. “Quentin [Tarantino], let’s go!” Fox portrayed Vernita Green in Tarantino’s 2003 martial arts revenge drama “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and the 2004 sequel “Vol. 2,” opposite Uma Thurman and Lucy Liu. The first movie stars Thurman as the Bride, who swears retribution on a team of assassins (Fox and Liu among them) after they try to kill her. There’s nothing official in the works, but Tarantino has mentioned a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3” would focus in part on the...
Variety

Gabrielle Union Teases Possible New ‘Bring It On’ Movie: ‘We’ve Been Developing a Sequel Forever’

“Brr, it’s cold in here…” Could there be some future Clovers in the atmosphere? Gabrielle Union, who played Isis in 2000’s “Bring It On,” teased a potential new installment in the iconic cheerleading film franchise at the “Truth Be Told” Season 3 premiere on Thursday.  “We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” Union told Variety. “But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”  “Bring It On,” which also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford, spurred five direct-to-video sequels and a Halloween-themed TV sequel, but all without the original...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy