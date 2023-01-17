ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow X Together Unveils U.S., Asia Tour Dates

By Thania Garcia
 5 days ago
Tomorrow X Together has unveiled Asia and U.S. dates for its “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour that kicks off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea. The U.S. leg of the 21-date trek will begin May 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina before wrapping up in Los Angeles.

This will be the second world tour, a follow-up to 2022’s “Act: Love Sick,” for the K-pop boy band composed of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. “Act: Love Sick” took place across 13 cities with 19 shows and was the first concert tour headlined by the band in support of its second full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2021.

After opening night in South Korea, the band will hit Singapore on April 1 before heading out to Taipei, Taiwan four days later. They’re set to play two nights each at four locations in Japan: Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa and Aichi. They’ll similarly play two nights in Belmont Park, followed by Washington D.C., Duluth, San Antonio, Texas and will conclude in Los Angeles.

As of now, on-sale dates are still pending as the tour schedule on the band’s site reads “coming soon” next to the dates and highlights a “more to come” notice.

The boy band will be releasing its 5th EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” on Jan. 27; the collection will be the group’s first full-length release since 2021.

Tomorrow X Together’s “Act: Sweet Mirage” World Tour Dates :

March
Saturday-Sunday 25-26: Seoul, South Korea

April
Saturday 1: Singapore
Wednesday 5: Taipei, Taiwan
Friday-Saturday 14-15: Osaka, Japan
Tuesday-Wednesday 18-19: Saitama, Japan
Tuesday-Wednesday 25-26: Kanagawa, Japan
Saturday-Sunday 29-30: Aichi, Japan

May
Saturday 6: Charlotte, North Carolina
Tuesday-Wednesday 9-10: Belmont Park
Tuesday 16: Washington, D.C.
Friday-Saturday 19-20: Duluth
Tuesday-Wednesday 23-24: San Antonio
Saturday 27: Los Angeles

