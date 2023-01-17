Read full article on original website
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Which Iowa, Minnesota Cities Are Among Best for Life Expectancy?
As we understand more and more about what it takes to live a happy and healthy life, a lot of us are sticking around longer than ever. With life expectancies now at just over 77 years old (77.2) in United States, it's hard to believe that we've nearly doubled the number of birthdays we have now compared to the 1880s (40 years old).
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Wild Elk Sightings Are Increasing In Iowa
Deer hunters who set out trail cameras in Iowa got quite a surprise when even bigger antlered animals showed up in their pictures. State wildlife officials in the Hawkeye State have confirmed an increased number of elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says that though elk are native, the last historical sighting of one was in 1871. Today though, elk herds in nearby states are growing larger. It seems as if the second-largest deer species in North America is making its way back to Iowa too.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Iowa using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCRG.com
A gray and cold start to the workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Iowa Republicans want to ban SNAP recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
A food bank advocate called the GOP bill "one of the most egregious attempts we've seen over the last many years" to cut back on benefits for the needy.
South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals
If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
theperrynews.com
Freedom is free at Quitline Iowa
Quitline Iowa is a way for you to be free from tobacco addiction, plus the help you can get from Quitline is free of charge for anyone living in Iowa. One of the most important factors in your success in quitting tobacco is your commitment to making a change for the better. Take the commitment quiz posted on the Quitline Iowa website to assess your readiness.
