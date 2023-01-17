ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Bitcoin at $21K: Bull Trap or Ooo Baby We're Back?

Bitcoin (and crypto more broadly) has been on a tear the last few days, but the question on everyone's mind is: why? Is it a real, fundamentals-based movement? Does it reflect a changed macro setup for risk assets or just market structure and a short squeeze? Could it be a U.S. government conspiracy? (Tucker Carlson thinks so.) Is it, as so many fear, just one big bull trap? NLW breaks it down.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. "CBDCs do not change the...
astaga.com

$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour

Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023

Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
CoinDesk

SBF’s Deluded Substack, Crypto in DC and Gutter NFTs

On "Carpe Consensus," hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson chat about this week's highlights in crypto news. Marta Belcher, civil liberties and crypto attorney, joins to discuss privacy and crypto policy.
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?

2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it's been a few...
PYMNTS

Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale

Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...

