Man Gets Decades in Prison After Blaming Toddler’s Blunt Force Death on ‘Choking on a Piece of Chicken’

Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.

OSAGE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO