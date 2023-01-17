ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Message In A Bottle Washes Up On Florida Beach After 37 Years

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s6a4_0kHfjcJC00

A message in a bottle has returned to its owner nearly four decades after he threw the memento into the ocean in Florida, according to WLKY .

Troy Heller was only 10 years old when he chucked the glass Pepsi bottle into the water during a trip to Vero Beach in 1985. After Hurricane Nicole swept through the Sunshine State back in late September, the bottle reportedly washed ashore in Sebastian on November 13.

Two teachers who were cleaning up the beach after the storm actually found the decades-old bottle and handed it off to Katie and Annie Carrmax and their children, Kylie and Emmy , according to the family. The paper had Heller's name, his address in Louisville, Kentucky, his phone number, and this message: " Who ever finds this , call me, or write to me."

“We were happy and the message had Troy’s phone number and house address and it was really exciting,” Kylie Carrmax explained. The family used the letter and Google to find out Heller's contact information. They ended up texting him, who responded hours later.

“I was absolutely shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Heller told reporters. “For them to actually take the time to seek me out and find it. I mean, it’s brought me so much joy and [my] family so much joy. It is just been amazing.”

After 37 years, the Kentucky man was reunited with the original letter after the Carrmax family mailed it to him. He ended up hanging it on the wall of his home.

“It’s something you never thought would happen,” Heller told WLKY . “I thought I’d just throw it out in the ocean and just see where it went, you know? It’s just amazing that it finally found its way back.”

You can read more about this amazing story on the news station's website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease

Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy