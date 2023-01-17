One of my lottery dreams is to be able to hunt down classic cars. If you've listened to our show before you know my dream car is a 1967 Pontiac GTO. My dad had one when he was young and I've always loved its muscle car looks. In the search for classic cars to restore and rebuild you have to look in hard-to-find places. Many of these old vehicles are buried in old garages, covered up by tarps. During a car hunting trip in the Midwest, you won't believe the cars and trucks that YouTubers Magnacars discover, including a couple of GTOs.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO