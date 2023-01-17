ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Which Iowa, Minnesota Cities Are Among Best for Life Expectancy?

As we understand more and more about what it takes to live a happy and healthy life, a lot of us are sticking around longer than ever. With life expectancies now at just over 77 years old (77.2) in United States, it's hard to believe that we've nearly doubled the number of birthdays we have now compared to the 1880s (40 years old).
MINNESOTA STATE
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?

It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
ALASKA STATE
South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals

If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Midwest Barn Hides The Mother Load Of Classic Cars [VIDEO]

One of my lottery dreams is to be able to hunt down classic cars. If you've listened to our show before you know my dream car is a 1967 Pontiac GTO. My dad had one when he was young and I've always loved its muscle car looks. In the search for classic cars to restore and rebuild you have to look in hard-to-find places. Many of these old vehicles are buried in old garages, covered up by tarps. During a car hunting trip in the Midwest, you won't believe the cars and trucks that YouTubers Magnacars discover, including a couple of GTOs.
MISSOURI STATE
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant

The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
DES MOINES, IA
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?

People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
NEW MEXICO STATE
