ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3KEw_0kHfjZbt00

Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing a business the day before he traveled to the metro in a stolen truck. The Missouri law agency alerted surrounding states that their suspect was armed and dangerous. They never expected the suspect’s crime spree to end in Oklahoma City near a parade.

The dramatic end played out near downtown and was only blocks from the MLK Junior Day parade.

“We simply cannot allow a car to plow through a parade,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, at that point the decision was made to end the pursuit right there. We engaged in what is a Tactical Vehicle Intervention or TVI.”

The pursuit started about an hour earlier on the northwest side of the city when an officer spotted a truck reported stolen out of Nixa, Missouri. The suspect was accused of stealing the truck from his employer the evening before driving to Oklahoma.

“During the investigation we found there was surveillance video,” said Sheriff Brad Cole, Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “He broke into the business, stole the vehicle and fired some shots.”

Sheriff Brad Cole's investigators also learned the man was in a recent confrontation with a co-worker where he brandished a gun. Cole was not sure why the man drove to Oklahoma.

“He obviously had already displayed behavior that he could be violent and was an issue,” said Cole.

With that information, Oklahoma City police knew the suspect was possibly armed. Following the pursuit, the tactical team fired a less-lethal round of OC powder into the truck. Seconds later the suspect took his own life with a gun.

“It appears the Oklahoma City police did everything that needed to be done to protect the citizens they serve,” said Cole.

Sheriff Cole did not release the suspect’s name related to their investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK
KTUL

3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy