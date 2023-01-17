OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing a business the day before he traveled to the metro in a stolen truck. The Missouri law agency alerted surrounding states that their suspect was armed and dangerous. They never expected the suspect’s crime spree to end in Oklahoma City near a parade.

The dramatic end played out near downtown and was only blocks from the MLK Junior Day parade.

“We simply cannot allow a car to plow through a parade,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, at that point the decision was made to end the pursuit right there. We engaged in what is a Tactical Vehicle Intervention or TVI.”

The pursuit started about an hour earlier on the northwest side of the city when an officer spotted a truck reported stolen out of Nixa, Missouri. The suspect was accused of stealing the truck from his employer the evening before driving to Oklahoma.

“During the investigation we found there was surveillance video,” said Sheriff Brad Cole, Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “He broke into the business, stole the vehicle and fired some shots.”

Sheriff Brad Cole's investigators also learned the man was in a recent confrontation with a co-worker where he brandished a gun. Cole was not sure why the man drove to Oklahoma.

“He obviously had already displayed behavior that he could be violent and was an issue,” said Cole.

With that information, Oklahoma City police knew the suspect was possibly armed. Following the pursuit, the tactical team fired a less-lethal round of OC powder into the truck. Seconds later the suspect took his own life with a gun.

“It appears the Oklahoma City police did everything that needed to be done to protect the citizens they serve,” said Cole.

Sheriff Cole did not release the suspect’s name related to their investigation.