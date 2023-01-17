Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals
If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
Where are the Tallest Ski Areas in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It's not always the case in life, but when it comes to downhill skiing, bigger is indeed better. So if you want to strap on a pair of skis and stay close to home, where are you going to get the most bang for your buck in the Tri-State area?
‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question
Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]
Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
$4.7 BILLION, All-Time Record For South Dakota Visitor Spending
First things first, THANK YOU! Wow, South Dakota is quite proud of what we have and millions of visitors have visited, explored, rested, and boosted our economy this last year in record-breaking fashion. In a release posted Wednesday, January 18, the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics showed visitors to...
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota
Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
1Million Pounds Of Ice In The GIANT Minnesota Ice Maze [VIDEO]
You would think weekly snow storms would be enough to satisfy those who love the winter months. Not in Minnesota! Let's talk ice. Tucked into the suburb of Egan is an icy labyrinth known as the Minnesota Ice Maze. At the Viking Lakes complex visitors can explore this giant life-size...
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
