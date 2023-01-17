ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with 2017 deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Baton Rouge in 2017, documents show. Authorities said Patrick Carter, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lorenzo Dixon, 32.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police

A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say

A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
lafourchegazette.com

Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Sea Coast Echo

No injuries reported after Bay school bus crash

No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection. School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup

A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store

DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy