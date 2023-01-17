Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with 2017 deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Baton Rouge in 2017, documents show. Authorities said Patrick Carter, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lorenzo Dixon, 32.
19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say
A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
Shots fired, argument escalates to shooting
A suspect has been arrested after an argument in Tremé escalated to shots fired.
lafourchegazette.com
Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
Five arrested in Independence homicide
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made five arrests in connection to a deadly shooting in Independence.
NOLA.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
Sea Coast Echo
No injuries reported after Bay school bus crash
No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection. School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup
A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store
DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO states that they came across a female that was in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
WDSU
District Attorney of Washington Parish not pressing charges for the in-custody death of Bogalusa man
The District Attorney of St. Tammany and Washington Parishes announced that he will not be pressing charges against law enforcement for the death of a man who died in police custody. District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that through an extensive review of hospital records, autopsy records, and other materials regarding...
