ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay transit authority approaches its final run

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HCXA_0kHfisDn00
A rendering from WSP Engineering shows what a potential neighborhood station could look like for a 41-mile bus rapid transit line connecting Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The agency planning the project, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is now scheduled to consider voting itself out of existence. [ WSP Engineering ]

Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority will consider voting itself out of existence this week and state legislators are slated to do likewise in the coming months.

The expected demise of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority will put a final exclamation point on 16 years of transportation planning futility, with only a small-scale commuter van pool program as a notable accomplishment.

State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, filed a bill Jan. 10 to dissolve the authority and Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-St. Petersburg, followed suit three day later. DiCeglie is chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and Holcomb, a former Hernando County commissioner, served on the authority’s governing board in 2021-22. Former Sen. Jeff Brandes also attempted to dissolve the agency.

The proposed legislation coincides with plans for the authority’s board to consider shutting down the agency by year’s end, returning unspent federal grants and reimbursing five county governments a pro-rated share of their previous dues. The estimated refunds total $223,500 and range from just less than $12,000 for Hernando to $90,500 for Hillsborough. The board is scheduled to vote on that proposal Friday.

The Legislature created the agency, known commonly by the acronym TBARTA, in 2007 as a seven-county planning authority. A decade later, legislators shrunk the membership to five counties and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg and refocused its mission exclusively on transit.

But the agency, which had no taxing authority, couldn’t overcome parochial concerns in attempting to plan its first major project — a 41-mile bus rapid transit project linking Wesley Chapel to Tampa and St. Petersburg along Interstates 75 and 275.

The agency, said Hillsborough Commissioner Pat Kemp, “frequently has been a distraction from doing what we all really need to do. It’s just too big, trying to do too much ... and it was doing it all with little to nothing in resources.”

Kemp routinely criticized the rapid transit project as a duplication of services that could be provided by existing bus agencies if they had additional funding.

“Most of what transit is is operational and we seem to just focus on unnecessary, over-bloated capital investment,” she said.

Pasco Commissioner Kathryn Starkey, however, pointed blame at Hillsborough.

“I’m really sad that it got to this, but when you have the main county — which all projects have to go through — not wanting to participate in regional programs, what are you going to do? We tried and tried and tried,” said Starkey.

The authority’s future has been in doubt since June 2022 when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed legislative appropriations to the authority for a third consecutive year. The Legislature had included $1.375 million for the agency’s operating expenses and the commuter transportation service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0kHfisDn00

Some members of the authority — consisting of Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Manatee counties and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg — also passed on providing continued financing.

The agency previously had a $2.4 million annual budget of mostly state and federal grants and said it would become insolvent in early 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay transit agency ends its run

The region’s transit planning agency officially hung out the “going out of business” sign Friday. The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority governing board voted unanimously Friday to disband the agency, though final authority to do so rests with the state Legislature. State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, a former member of the authority’s board, and Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-St. Petersburg, have already introduced bills in Tallahassee to do just that.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Darryl Shaw’s next Tampa development: Ybor Harbor, near Channelside

Ybor City real estate investor Darryl Shaw has unveiled another phase of his sprawling redevelopment plans just east of downtown Tampa. Ybor Harbor, as it’s called, would include up to 2,586 residences, 140,400 square feet of office spaces, 292,260 square feet of retail space and 375 hotel rooms on 33 acres enveloping the northern tip of the Ybor Channel, near Port Tampa Bay’s cruise terminals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A better road, a better life in Pasco County | Letters

New Pasco County interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 opens to traffic | Jan. 19. Former Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore hit it out of the park when he proclaimed that the new interchange, including the “flyover” ramp, along congested areas of I-75 in Wesley Chapel would make the local residents quality of life better. Having used the interchange three times already, I find that it is now a walk in the park for me. Our local citizens are now sitting through only one traffic light versus five traffic lights, also driving a quarter of a mile versus 4 miles. A big thanks to our Pasco County commissioners, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation for pushing through this much-needed project.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t squander New College of Florida’s success | Column

Just three years ago, state Sen. Joe Gruters described New College of Florida in Sarasota as a “beacon of shining success.” The superlatives from the Sarasota senator were justified. For 2022-23, New College was ranked the No. 5 public liberal arts college in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, right behind the Naval, Army and Air Force academies and the Virginia Military Institute.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough adds affordable housing options

Gigi Van Doren of Tampa is a long-time volunteer for HOPE — the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, the faith-based agency advocating for expanded affordable housing options. Thursday, she stood before Hillsborough County commissioners to offer a personal perspective on housing. Her adult son, a carpenter by profession,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

19-year-old man killed in horse training accident at Tampa Bay Downs

A 19-year-old man was killed in a horse training accident early Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, the track’s announcer confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Bay Downs identified the man as Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course, the facility said in a social media post just before noon. The track plans to observe a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida officials react to the Andrew Warren v. DeSantis ruling

A federal judge delivered his long-awaited ruling on Friday in the lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a case that involved major questions of political motivations and the limits of executive power. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle determined that when DeSantis ousted Warren...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy