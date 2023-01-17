Read full article on original website
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren GiddingsThe Veracity Report - Georgia EditionMacon, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaconTed RiversMacon, GA
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for murder of Forsyth man at Macon apartment
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot at a Macon apartment complex Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Waymond Danzy, of Forsyth. Investigators say Danzy was dead on the scene.
Neighbors shocked after family shot in south Macon on Thoroughbred Lane
Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night
One dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
41nbc.com
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
Husband found dead alongside wife, child after being shot in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon identified
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
41nbc.com
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pio Nono Ave.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents startled awake during home invasion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.
41nbc.com
Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
Woman who died after being hit by car on Harris Road and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon identified
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
