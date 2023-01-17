ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for murder of Forsyth man at Macon apartment

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot at a Macon apartment complex Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Waymond Danzy, of Forsyth. Investigators say Danzy was dead on the scene.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed on Pio Nono Ave.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality. On Friday, just after 7:00 P.M., deputies reported a pedestrian was hit by an Infinity G25X. Deputies said the 40-year-old woman was walking on Pio Nono Avenue near Harris Road attempting to cross the street when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents startled awake during home invasion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours

Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
AMERICUS, GA

