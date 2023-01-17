Two arrested for driving violations at court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two men were arrested in Ashville, New York, for alleged driving violations while they were attending a court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders.

On Jan. 11, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was hosting a victim impact panel meeting in Ashville. The meetings are mandated for defendants who have been charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the meetings, defendants hear from people who have lost a loved one due to a DWI incident.

During pre-registration, deputies saw a 66-year-old Westfield man arrive at the meeting driving a Cadillac. While registering, deputies believed the man to be intoxicated. He was then arrested for driving while intoxicated and allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%, which is over the legal limit.

Also at the meeting, a 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly seen driving a Ford pickup truck. He denied driving the vehicle. A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s report says a deputy witnessed him driving. The man has a revoked license and allegedly was driving the vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. He received traffic citations and is to appear in court at a later date.

