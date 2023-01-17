Read full article on original website
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for The Princess Diaries 3
Anne Hathaway — who has not officially signed on to The Princess Diaries 3 — explained that waiting nearly two decades for another sequel is "a process that requires patience" Anne Hathaway feels the anticipation from fans surrounding the next Princess Diaries film! The Oscar-winning star, 40, opened up to PEOPLE about the long-awaited third installment in the franchise during her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. And while she didn't reveal much about the upcoming film, which is reported to be in development, she...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer can't wait to meet her baby on the way. The pregnant actress, 29, shares new details about her pregnancy journey while appearing on Monday's episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner can always count on friend Chris Evans to be there for him. Shortly after Renner, 52, posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident, Evans, 41, reacted with a light-hearted response to his Marvel costar. "That's one tough mf'er," Evans wrote after Renner posted a photograph...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Where Is the Oscars Buzz for ‘Nope’ and Jordan Peele?
Jordan Peele’s dazzling summer blockbuster Nope has fallen almost completely out of all Oscars talk, a dark horse (no pun intended) in the race for Best Picture—and every other category, for that matter. How come?Not only should Nope be nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the larger-than-life monster movie should be near the front of each of these races. It’s a shame that when the Academy announces the nominees on Tuesday morning, Nope will most likely only earn nods in technical categories (though those are deserved just as much). Sure, there’s a chance the...
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest...
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,"...
Anthony Rapp Thought Having a Baby 'Just Wasn't Gonna Happen' Before Welcoming Son with Ken Ithiphol
“At a certain point, I thought, well, it's probably passed me by,” Anthony Rapp — who welcomed son Rai Larson Ithiphol last month — tells PEOPLE of having a baby Anthony Rapp is enjoying his first days of fatherhood. The former Rent star, 51, and fiancé Ken Ithiphol welcomed their first baby, son Rai Larson Ithiphol, last month — and Rapp tells PEOPLE that his heart has opened "so much more" since the couple met the newest addition to their family. "My heart grew so much when he was...
