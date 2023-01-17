Jordan Peele’s dazzling summer blockbuster Nope has fallen almost completely out of all Oscars talk, a dark horse (no pun intended) in the race for Best Picture—and every other category, for that matter. How come?Not only should Nope be nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the larger-than-life monster movie should be near the front of each of these races. It’s a shame that when the Academy announces the nominees on Tuesday morning, Nope will most likely only earn nods in technical categories (though those are deserved just as much). Sure, there’s a chance the...

17 MINUTES AGO