In Haifa, a university serves as a base for Arab-Jewish coexistence — and a place to tackle global problems

Cleveland Jewish News
Tens of thousands attend third mass rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to protest against the government’s planned judicial reform. It was the third mass rally in as many weeks, and the largest. The main demonstration took place at the intersection of the Azrieli towers. Police cordoned off the main roads to permit the demonstration to take place.
Cleveland Jewish News
What American Jews fight about when they fight about Israel
(JTA) — Eric Alterman, born in 1960, says the view of Israel he absorbed growing up in a Jewish family in suburban Scarsdale, New York, was decidedly one-sided. “I went on this nerdy presidential classroom thing when I was in high school,” he recalls, “and some Christian kid from the South raised his hand and said to the rabbi, ‘I don’t get it, if the Jews could have a state, why can’t the Palestinians?’ And I was like, ‘How dare you?’”
Cleveland Jewish News
After outpost demolished, Ben-Gvir calls for law to be applied equally to illegal Arab structures
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded on Sunday that laws be applied equally to Israelis and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. His remarks came after an outpost erected to commemorate Rabbi Haim Druckman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement and who died in late December, was evacuated on Friday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oporto Jewish community attempts to turn tables on accusers by declaring case over
The Jews of Oporto, Portugal, declared that an antisemitic campaign targeting their community has reached its ignominious end. The announcement came as the community released a commemorative book celebrating the centenary of its modern founding, which includes a section detailing the story of the recent attacks against it. “The state...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli activists attempt to rebuild Or Chaim outpost after demolition
Israelis attempted on Sunday to rebuild an outpost that was destroyed last week, amid tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin’s coalition over the issue. Security forces stopped the activists from erecting structures at the site in Samaria and arrested several people. A statement released on behalf of the families building...
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa — (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli forces arrest 14 suspects during counter-terror ops in Judea and Samaria
Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians during counter-terrorism operations overnight Sunday across Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In Jenin, Palestinians opened fire on troops and threw explosive devices at them. Several individuals were detained, and weapons, including submachine guns, were confiscated. Operations also took place in Nablus...
Cleveland Jewish News
New technology connects ancient stele with King David—but not everyone agrees
Using state-of-the-art digital imaging techniques, researchers have concluded that the “Mesha Stele,” which dates to the ninth century BCE and bears a Canaanite inscription in the name of King Mesha of Moab, does indeed contain a reference to the biblical King David. The finding is the latest development...
Cleveland Jewish News
California professor with history of pro-terrorism comments honored
Rabab Abdulhadi, a San Francisco State University associate professor with a history of expressing support for terrorist groups, has received the 2022 Jere L. Bacharach Service Award from the Middle East Studies Association. “I wanted to grow up to be like Leila Khaled. I didn’t want to grow up to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sports journalist Emily Austin brings her ‘A game’ in defense of Israel
Social media influencer and popular sports journalist Emily Austin, 21, was outspoken in her love for Israel at the 8th National Summit of Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Austin, Texas. “I live for my truth,” Austin told JNS. “When I entered the entertainment industry, I realized that so many people had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorists Karim and Maher Younis rearrested, questioned over alleged incitement
Arab Israeli terrorists Karim and Maher Younis, who were both released from jail this month, were rearrested on Saturday and questioned over online content they posted that reportedly includes incitement to violence. The cousins murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both were sentenced...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to Canada to step down in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman announced on Sunday he will step down from his post later this year due to ideological differences with the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government. Hoffman served as a member of Knesset for opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party between 2013 and 2015. “I am...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel on suspicion of plotting attack
Two Palestinians were arrested on Sunday, in possession of knives, near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on suspicion of planning to carry out a terrorist attack. It comes as shots were fired towards the city of Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron in Judea. Emergency services personnel said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Israel raised $2 billion in government bonds
The State of Israel has successfully completed a major issue of government bonds, raising $2 billion from international institutional investors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday. Demand for bonds had actually reached over $10 billion, he said during Sunday’s Security Cabinet meeting. “Of course, this completely contravenes...
Cleveland Jewish News
EU needs court ruling before designating IRGC terrorist group
The European Union cannot blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before a court in one of its member states rules that the paramilitary group meets the designation of a terrorist organization, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday. “It is something that cannot be decided without a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gallant, Smotrich at odds over evacuation of Judea and Samaria outpost
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday ordered the evacuation of an outpost in Samaria, setting up a possible showdown with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the move. The site was erected to commemorate Rabbi Haim Druckman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, who passed away in...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘US must reverse the damage the Iran nuclear deal has done’
Senior U.S. diplomats’ continuing overtures to Iran, seeking to seal an agreement for Tehran’s re-entry to the 2015 nuclear deal, raise new questions about President Joe Biden’s policy in the Middle East. Israel and its Sunni state allies vehemently oppose the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu fires Deri in accordance with Supreme Court ruling
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday the dismissal of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri from his ministerial positions. Announcement follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling that Deri’s appointment was “unreasonable in the extreme” due to a prior tax fraud conviction. In his letter of dismissal,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Police thwart terror plot by teen in Jerusalem’s Old City
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy in possession of a knife in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday night. After the teen aroused suspicions, forces detained him and found the weapon during a search. A preliminary probe found that the resident of Jerusalem’s Isawiya neighborhood intended to carry out a stabbing attack.
