Ohioans again ask regulators to allow medical marijuana for autism as lawmakers weigh bill also allowing the condition

Susu
5d ago
I have given my autistic son cannabis for the last six or eight months for self injury and severe anxiety and it works absolutely wonderful!!!!
phred of the void
5d ago
Genesis 1:12....."...I have given you all the seed bearing plants and herbs to use...."
