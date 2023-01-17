ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohioans again ask regulators to allow medical marijuana for autism as lawmakers weigh bill also allowing the condition

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Susu
5d ago

I have given my autistic son cannabis for the last six or eight months for self injury and severe anxiety and it works absolutely wonderful!!!!

Reply
4
phred of the void
5d ago

Genesis 1:12....."...I have given you all the seed bearing plants and herbs to use...."

Reply
5
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine announces largest “Rainy Day” fund in Ohio History

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. On Tuesday, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. This funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYC

Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy