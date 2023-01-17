Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Colorado officials head to court in Elijah McClain’s death
DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics are scheduled Friday to enter pleas in Colorado court to charges in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative. They were indicted by a state grand jury on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in 2021. Two years earlier, Elijah McClain died after being stopped while walking in the Denver suburb of Aurora because a 911 caller reported a man who seemed “sketchy.” An amended autopsy report released last year concluded that he would have most likely survived but for the administration of a large dose of ketamine.
kion546.com
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
kion546.com
Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts
Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
