atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
Man, 13-year-old killed in separate shootings across Atlanta
Separate shootings claimed the lives of two people, including a 13-year-old boy, across Atlanta over the weekend, according to authorities.
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
FOX Carolina
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19. Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said. There is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
‘You feel unsafe in some way’: Police investigating car break-ins in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one DeKalb County neighborhood have spent the past week replacing their car windows. Seemingly dozens of cars were broken into in Decatur, during a rash of recent break-ins. “This is a beautiful place to live,” neighbor Santana Herrera told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man injured after argument leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a dispute between two men led to a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2 a.m. after reports of a person shot. Officers found a male with gunshot wounds on the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
