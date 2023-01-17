ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls Head, ME

penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized

ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
PLYMOUTH, ME
newscentermaine.com

Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville

A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
LEWISTON, ME
94.9 HOM

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Holden Police Department donates oil to mobile home community

HOLDEN — Some Holden residents were given a warm welcome on the Saturday morning of January 21. As the George Pond Estates community was cleaning snow off their cars and clearing their driveways in the cold morning air, they were greeted with a surprise from the Holden Police Department: heating oil for their homes, completely free of charge.
HOLDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22

TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.
BANGOR, ME
