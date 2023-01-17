Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
newscentermaine.com
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
WPFO
Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
UMaine police pursuing several investigations, including the case of a stolen bronze bear
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department is investigating two incidents that happened on campus in November of this past year, both near the Buchanan Alumni House on College Ave. "Damages and thefts like this happen almost every week," Grace Blanchard, a UMaine senior and editor-in-chief of...
WGME
Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
foxbangor.com
Holden Police Department donates oil to mobile home community
HOLDEN — Some Holden residents were given a warm welcome on the Saturday morning of January 21. As the George Pond Estates community was cleaning snow off their cars and clearing their driveways in the cold morning air, they were greeted with a surprise from the Holden Police Department: heating oil for their homes, completely free of charge.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22
TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
No, there is not an active boil-water order in Lewiston, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — City officials in Lewiston released a statement Wednesday to help clarify something that has confused locals after they reportedly have been receiving calls about a boil water order. Yes, there is an active boil-water advisory for parts of Lewiston—but not in Lewiston, Maine. According to...
wabi.tv
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.
