Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone

Collier County Sheriff's Office

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor.

The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.

According to the report, the neighbor confronted Anthony and asked him if something was wrong. Anthony told the neighbor nothing was wrong, left the area, and went toward the entrance of the neighborhood, CCSO said.

Deputies said the neighbor followed Anthony to the entrance on his bike and found Anthony walking back in the direction of his house.

Anthony got to a U-Haul pickup truck; however, before he could get inside, the neighbor restrained him until CCSO deputies arrived, according to the report.

According to CCSO, the homeowner hired a mother & daughter dog sitting company while he was out of town. He also told deputies he made it clear to them that no one else was allowed in the house except for one of them.

The homeowner also said he used their services during the weekend of Jan. 6 and was told by the neighbor who caught Anthony that Anthony was staying at the residence with the dog sitter.

When he returned home on Jan. 8, he told the company he was no longer using their services and hired a different company for Jan. 9-11, according to CCSO.

The homeowner returned on Jan. 11 but noticed his white computer router box containing $15,000 was missing, the report said.

According to the report, Anthony stated he was at the residence with his girlfriend, who was a part of the mother & daughter dog sitting company the homeowner hired.

Anthony told deputies he returned to the residence because he believed he dropped his vehicle insurance card and lost some money there the previous week.

According to CCSO, Anthony denied knowing anything about the money missing from the house.

Deputies then searched the U-Haul truck and found an AR-style rifle with a full magazine and round in the chamber, a bag with large amounts of oxycodone, and several glass pipes used to smoke drugs.

According to CCSO, Anthony was arrested for burglarizing an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more.