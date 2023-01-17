ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McrVT_0kHfhe9400
Collier County Sheriff's Office

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor.

The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.

According to the report, the neighbor confronted Anthony and asked him if something was wrong. Anthony told the neighbor nothing was wrong, left the area, and went toward the entrance of the neighborhood, CCSO said.

Deputies said the neighbor followed Anthony to the entrance on his bike and found Anthony walking back in the direction of his house.

Anthony got to a U-Haul pickup truck; however, before he could get inside, the neighbor restrained him until CCSO deputies arrived, according to the report.

According to CCSO, the homeowner hired a mother & daughter dog sitting company while he was out of town. He also told deputies he made it clear to them that no one else was allowed in the house except for one of them.

The homeowner also said he used their services during the weekend of Jan. 6 and was told by the neighbor who caught Anthony that Anthony was staying at the residence with the dog sitter.

When he returned home on Jan. 8, he told the company he was no longer using their services and hired a different company for Jan. 9-11, according to CCSO.

The homeowner returned on Jan. 11 but noticed his white computer router box containing $15,000 was missing, the report said.

According to the report, Anthony stated he was at the residence with his girlfriend, who was a part of the mother & daughter dog sitting company the homeowner hired.

Anthony told deputies he returned to the residence because he believed he dropped his vehicle insurance card and lost some money there the previous week.

According to CCSO, Anthony denied knowing anything about the money missing from the house.

Deputies then searched the U-Haul truck and found an AR-style rifle with a full magazine and round in the chamber, a bag with large amounts of oxycodone, and several glass pipes used to smoke drugs.

According to CCSO, Anthony was arrested for burglarizing an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Naples man was caught on Jan. 20 with eight checks stolen from Collier County mailboxes. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made a traffic stop on Garibaldi Rodriguez-Bryan, 31, at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway in Naples. When deputies checked...
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning

A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man charged with murder for 2015 death of Lehigh Acres grandfather

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man, already in prison for murder, has been indicted for first degree murder and armed burglary stemming from a fatal assault in 2015. State Attorney Amira Fox and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a joint news conference on Thursday, where they revealed that Christopher Eddy Perez was being charged for the death of Hemchand Bhagwandin.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Collier County man caught on camera after punching puppy in head

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. – A Chokoloskee man was arrested for multiple counts of animal cruelty after beating and punching two dogs. In 2021, convicted felon Joshua David Lewis, 37, threw Cocoa, a senior Maltese sick with cancer, outside in the heat after defecating in the house. Lewis went to retrieve the dog, but it tried to bite him, so he left Cocoa out in the Florida sun.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy