Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?
The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
Local Rollercoaster Celebrating 33 Year Anniversary At Darien Lake
We've got some awesome rollercoasters here in Western New York. It's hard to believe that this one has been around for 33 years. Does this picture look familiar to you? If you've been around Western New York for a few years now, you might recognize this picture from Darien Lake. It's a picture of the construction of one of their most iconic roller coasters.
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The warm weather across Western New York could lead to some trouble when it comes to lake-effect snow. Because of the above-average temperatures over the past couple of weeks here in Western New York, the temperatures of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have remained above freezing and that could be an issue when it comes to lake effect snow.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
The Best Town To Buy Your First Home In New York State
If you are planning to buy your first home in 2023, there is some new information that may helpful to you and help to make the decision easier. There are so many things to consider when it comes to buying a home but the biggest is location, location, location. The...
Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In New York State
Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for areas outside of New York State to help the unhoused population. The state funding will establish eight Safe Options Support teams, which will provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services. The teams will operate under the State Office of Mental Health.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Plane Fuel Is Too Dangerous For New York Skies?
Flying from place to place in New York State and around the United States has been very stressful over the last few weeks and months. There are some passengers who are still dealing with the frustrations and headaches of lost luggage or canceled flights. But before we can really get to the bottom of that, there is a new concern in New York State; jet fuel!
New York State Won’t Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12 Anymore
New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation last year and it took effect on January 1, 2023. Under previous law, children ages 7 and older could be charged with a crime in New York. According to the Legal Aid Society via Gothamist,
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western New York
This morning will be a very interesting morning as a winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Western New York this morning. The biggest issue with be with freezing rain and that could cause some issues when driving around Western New York. The advisories will be in place...
