Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
Brexialee Torres-Ortiz remembered in church service for her kindness, ‘smile no one can take away’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 50 people packed into a small Near West Side church Saturday night for a service dedicated to Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Syracuse. Friends, family and community members filed into Ministerio Unidos Marcando La...
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family following her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
Syracuse school coping with student’s killing looked to do more for family. Teachers started fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Teachers and classmates reeling from the killing of Blodgett Middle schooler Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on a Syracuse street did what they could this week to cope. They made collages and wrote letters to decorate her locker. They delivered balloons and stuffed animals to a vigil outside her...
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923
A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
Middle school welcomes community to gather at church to remember 11-year-old girl
Syracuse, N.Y. – A service will be held Sunday morning in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl gunned down near her home after buying milk for her grandma. Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School will honor Brexialee in a church service, district spokesman Michael Henesey said. Brexialee was...
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
The 2023 race for Onondaga County executive has begun. Who’s getting in?
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has decided to seek a second full term in office, and he’s already stockpiling campaign cash for the November election. The Republican kicked off his reelection campaign with fundraising events over the past two weeks, including one that attracted more than 200 supporters to the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel in Syracuse.
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
Candlelight vigil, prayer service planned after apparent murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville is holding a candlelight vigil and prayer service Sunday after an apparent murder-suicide left a 14-year-old girl and her father dead. The church at 47 Syracuse St. is hosting the vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m., according to a...
Syracuse handled Georgia Tech. Let’s see if the Orange is ready for prime time (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took care of business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Now let’s see what the Orange really has.
Paul Gait copes with his paralysis after 20-foot fall: ‘You’ve got to figure out how to win again’
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse lacrosse legend Paul Gait has revealed publicly that a recent accident has left him partially paralyzed and unable to walk again. “At this point, they’re calling it permanent,” Gait told USA Lacrosse Magazine. “Paraplegic.”. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Baldwinsville cheer competition held day after student’s death: ‘This one is for you, Ava’ (256 photos)
Baldwinsville’s junior varsity cheerleading team huddled together before their routine during Saturday’s Bling It On Competition at Charles W. Baker High School. “This one is for you, Ava,” they said as they broke the huddle. The cheer competition was held just one day after Ava Wood, a...
$609,500 home in Pompey: See 41 home sales in Onondaga County
The Oswego County Clerk’s office experienced an outage that began on January 9. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work Service was restored internally on January 17. Anyone desiring to search Onondaga County records may only view records at the County Clerk’s office – external...
Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
Man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man who tried to rape an SU student while she was on a run through Oakwood Cemetery has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Kenneth Kaufman, 37, was hiding in a bush while completely naked in the cemetery around 7:45 a.m, police have said. When a student on a morning run passed Kaufman, he jumped out and tried to rape her, police said.
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 8, 2023. Special guest Lamb of God will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan....
