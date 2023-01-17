ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood

Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923

A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
SYRACUSE, NY
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say

Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
LIVERPOOL, NY
