Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Jab at Steelers Ahead of Playoff Game
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is just happy to be on a winning team.
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
Next Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Yardbarker
Black and yellow: Steelers fans clamor for permanent change to end zones
"Keep the Steelers end zones yellow because they look incredible. Keep them like that because that's what Steelers football is," said radio host Colin Dunlap on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan. However, it's not as simple as it may seem. It would create a difficult scenario since the Steelers share the...
Browns Coach Reportedly Turned Down Opportunity For Promotion
Coming off the down year that they had, one would think that the Cleveland Browns' assistants would be happy to interview for promotion opportunities around the league. Apparently, one of their top assistants doesn't feel that way at all. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets ...
Steelers Start NFL Draft Meetings With NAIA DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking into a small school defensive lineman.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Offensive Roster Decision For Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs made final game roster additions Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss of Hardman put a hole in their lineup for wide receivers. It was assumed the Chiefs would add a wide receiver from the practice squad for the game to replace Hardman’s spot. Many Chiefs fans online Friday were waiting for news as to who head coach Andy Reid and his staff would choose.
Yardbarker
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Yardbarker
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Yardbarker
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Yardbarker
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Yardbarker
Insider Questions Whether Steelers Star Is ‘That Guy’ For Team In 2023 And Beyond
The Pittsburgh Steelers have targeted offensive skill players in the last two NFL Drafts, selecting running back, Najee Harris in 2021 and quarterback, Kenny Pickett in 2022. With plenty of young talent surrounding Matt Canada‘s group, it remains to be seen if the unit will be able to propel into a top 10 offense in 2023 after being stuck at the bottom half of the league for the last two seasons. Harris in particular was heavily criticized at the beginning of the 2022 campaign, but was clearly not himself due to an injury he sustained in training camp. He bounced back to have a another 1,000-yard season, but not everyone is buying his status as the franchise back.
Comments / 1