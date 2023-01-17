Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Upgraded Her Go-To Winter Dress Style with the Accessory You Likely Have in Your Closet
Belts make any outfit instantly look more flattering, and these belted dresses start at $32 Whether it's an elegant off-the-shoulder dress or a tried-and-true Longchamp tote bag, Kate Middleton is known for sticking to her go-to styles, and her recent look during a royal visit to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital is no exception. Walking beside Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a wool tartan-style trench coat with a mid-length ribbed turtleneck dress — a style she tapped back in November while visiting the Colham Manor...
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 4, and infant son Aire with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott. After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question. After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." According to a source, the name means "Lion of God." "I love you Aire Webster," grandmomager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments. RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
A$AP Rocky Says He Has a 'Whole Other Perspective' as a Dad: 'You Come Home to Heaven Every Day'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time A$AP Rocky is loving his new role as a dad. The rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May. "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm...
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti
Teigen, who gave birth on Jan. 13, whipped up lobster imperial Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food. The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen. Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs. In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur...
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors. The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together. For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
The actress showed off a gold-and-black ensemble for her attendance at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash Thursday night Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif. Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination. The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet,...
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for The Princess Diaries 3
Anne Hathaway — who has not officially signed on to The Princess Diaries 3 — explained that waiting nearly two decades for another sequel is "a process that requires patience" Anne Hathaway feels the anticipation from fans surrounding the next Princess Diaries film! The Oscar-winning star, 40, opened up to PEOPLE about the long-awaited third installment in the franchise during her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. And while she didn't reveal much about the upcoming film, which is reported to be in development, she...
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
Mykelti Brown is a mom to three under 2 — twin sons Archer and Ace, 9 weeks, and daughter Avalon Ava, 21 months Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about what it's like being a mom to three babies under 2 years old. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown shared a smiling selfie on Instagram Friday as she talked about her latest postpartum experience after welcoming twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord nine weeks ago. "Over two months postpartum and I'm feeling tired. Overall okay and generally...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day. Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into...
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'
Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur are married! The astronaut celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday by marrying his longtime girlfriend in Los Angeles, he revealed in a statement posted on Twitter. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined...
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer can't wait to meet her baby on the way. The pregnant actress, 29, shares new details about her pregnancy journey while appearing on Monday's episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas, telling the comedians that she's been feeling "good" as she awaits her baby's arrival. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are proud of the woman daughter Sophia has grown into as she turns 23 Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky couldn't be more proud of their daughter on her special day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, and her Buying Beverly Hills husband, 52, each took a moment to celebrate daughter Sophia Kylie on her 23rd birthday, sharing a photo carousel with pictures of Sophia throughout the years on Instagram Thursday. "Happy birthday @sophiakylieee you are the funniest, strongest, smartest, most beautiful woman, " the proud mom...
Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'
"Never seen him in this much pain in his life," Tori Spelling wrote of 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron after he suffered a severe migraine, marking her family's third trip to the ER in the past two weeks Tori Spelling has made her third trip to the ER for her kids this month. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed Friday evening that she has her "3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks" after a trip to the emergency room with her 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron, who suffered...
