Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location

By Chelsea Simeon, Megan Lee
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown gourmet hot dog bar is moving down the street.

Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.

The new location will be above O’Donold’s Irish Pub and Grill as the owner purchased the location upstairs, those at the business said on Tuesday.

A post on the business’s Instagram page says the downtown Youngstown location will close on Jan. 21 for the move. Its Boardman location will remain open.

An opening date for the new Youngstown location hasn’t been announced yet, but the Instagram post indicates that it will be open by late 2023 and updates will be announced.

