A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...

6 DAYS AGO