ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Lisa Jackson
5d ago

I’m sorry but this really makes me mad! How can anyone sit and watch a child being abused like that? She’s as guilty as he is and they deserve no mercy from the justice system! This is becoming a common occurrence because children interrupt their precious me time. Children deserve to be loved and cherished not abused. People should understand that so many people want a child to love and care for, if they don’t want them please give them to someone who will take care of them! Don’t murder them! They deserve to live their lives!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
buckinghamshirelive.com

Body found in bed may have lain undiscovered for 20 years

A dead body found in a boarded-up house may have lain undiscovered for around 20 years, it is thought. Officers found butter in the fridge dating from 2001 when they made the grim discovery. The alarm was raised on Friday (January 13) after council staff began clearing out the derelict...
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
RadarOnline

'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location. Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy