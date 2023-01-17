Read full article on original website
Lisa Jackson
5d ago
I’m sorry but this really makes me mad! How can anyone sit and watch a child being abused like that? She’s as guilty as he is and they deserve no mercy from the justice system! This is becoming a common occurrence because children interrupt their precious me time. Children deserve to be loved and cherished not abused. People should understand that so many people want a child to love and care for, if they don’t want them please give them to someone who will take care of them! Don’t murder them! They deserve to live their lives!
Eerie update in hunt for missing Athena Brownfield as cops search water and arrest couple taking care of four-year-old
THE search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has said. Athena's caretakers, Alysia Adams and her husband Ivon Adams, were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Athena, who was last seen in Cyril, Oklahoma on January 10.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert
Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Body found in bed may have lain undiscovered for 20 years
A dead body found in a boarded-up house may have lain undiscovered for around 20 years, it is thought. Officers found butter in the fridge dating from 2001 when they made the grim discovery. The alarm was raised on Friday (January 13) after council staff began clearing out the derelict...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
New Jersey Woman Attacks 1-Year-Old Daughter at Walmart, Charged with Child Endangerment￼
A New Jersey woman was arrested at a Teterboro Walmart for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child after kicking and shaking her child Tuesday, according to the Moonachie Police Department. At around 7 p.m., protection personnel at the retail giant caught Jamira McDaniel, 23, stealing goods from the...
'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location. Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved...
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
