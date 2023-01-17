Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Loretta Grace McElwee
Loretta Grace McElwee, 84, of Lost Creek passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by loving family. Loretta was born in Tanner on January 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Quincy Greene “Hannigan” Smith and Alma Grace Heckert. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by ten siblings: Layke Smith, Lucille Butler, Paige Smith, Wilma Cather, Wahneva Polk, Ruble Smith, Ford Smith, Willard Smith, Don Smith, and Dean Smith. On June 10, 1961, she married the love of her life, Edward “Ed” Dale McElwee. Together they shared 58 wonderful years before his passing on August 21, 2019. Loretta is survived by three children: Kevin McElwee and wife, Dana, of Cartersville, GA, David McElwee and wife, Missy, of Albuquerque, NM, and Sonya Turner and husband, Brett, of Good Hope; six grandchildren: Ryan Evan Turner, Brooke Allison Turner, Allyson Grace McElwee, Edward Kase McElwee, Madeline Paige McElwee and Maura Grace McElwee; one sister, Mary Louise Starett of Elyria, OH; one brother, Virgil Smith and wife, June, of Grafton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Loretta was a 1957 Glenville High School graduate. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Morgantown Beauty College. Loretta belonged to the First Baptist Church of Weston. For twenty-six years, Loretta and Ed enjoyed a wonderful retirement. Even snow wouldn’t stop their enjoyment of camping. She loved her time spent traveling to Alaska. Loretta spent much of her time sewing, reading, baking, and watching WVU woman’s basketball. What she loved most of all was time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at the Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Loretta Grace McElwee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Marilyn Marie Nutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wesley D. Nutter, whom she married on October 20, 1963.Also surviving are her son, Daniel W. Nutter of Clarksburg; and her daughter, Kelley D. Nutter of Weston; three grandchildren, including Rachel Jones and Rebekah Traugh; and three great-grandchildren.Marilyn graduated in 1961 from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, and then graduated from WV Wesleyan College in 1967. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She started teaching Kindergarten at Quiet Dell, and then taught First and Second Grades at Morgan Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, and West Milford Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Sorority. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church, loved antiques and going to yard sales, and raising African violets.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Johnstown Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
WDTV
One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day was a month away. Love was already in the air as Judy and David Smith tied the knot at 75 years old. A celebration neither thought they would get to experience at this age. “It feels great. I never thought this was...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses annuities. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
WDTV
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
WDTV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WDTV
Glenville State sets date for Audition and Art Portfolio Day
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts will be hosting Audition and Art Portfolio Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Prospective students are invited to visit campus for the event to gain entrance into the University’s music and art programs. “As a music student at...
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
WDTV
Lane of I-79 south to be closed next week in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as crews prepare for more construction in the area. According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, one lane southbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 132, White Hall, will be closed for crews to pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.
WDTV
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”. It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle. The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Comments / 0