Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Related
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Cap Another Efficient Drive With Touchdown In Divisional Round
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' efficient offensive day continued after halftime on Sunday. Cincinnati cashed in on a short rushing score from Joe Mixon to take a 24-10 lead over Buffalo. Tight end Hayden Hurst set up the play with a nice hurdle for a first-down conversion (5 catches, 59...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 24
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick No. 24 in the 2023 NFL Draft following the conclusion of their season, which ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Typically, the Jaguars would pick No. 25 overall, but due to the Miami Dolphins...
J.J. Watt gives endorsement of DeMeco Ryans as potential head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are in the process of hiring a new head coach. One of the candidates is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ryans is a former teammate of recently retired defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Watt gave a ringing endorsement of Ryans as a potential head coach on...
Centre Daily
HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft
Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Centre Daily
AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals
The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have installed them as 1.5-point home favorites over the Bengals as the Patrick Mahomes-led squad looks to get revenge for last season’s AFC championship loss. However, the question for bettors will be deciphering if Mahomes’ can play at an elite level despite being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Centre Daily
By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic To AFC Championship Game
Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory. The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game. The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Players Want Refunds Sent Out For Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs and Bills better be ready to send refunds for the planned neutral-site AFC championship game. That's the exact message Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had in his postgame interview with CBS. His teammates echoed the same thing in the tunnel after the 27-10 win over Buffalo.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Centre Daily
Bills Notebook: Rushing Woes, Defense Haunt Buffalo in Blowout Loss to Bengals
While the highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was expected to be a shootout, it was anything but early on. The Bengals took control of this game early, getting whatever they wanted on offense while their defense shut down the Bills' offense. They took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter and were seemingly on cruise control.
Centre Daily
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Centre Daily
Bills Dominated Burrow’s Bengals In Playoff Loss
At one point, the Buffalo Bills seemed to be the 2022 NFL team of destiny. They had the quarterback. They had the supporting cast. They had the coach. They had the story. But not everything has a storybook ending, and by the time the clock hit zeros on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was all over, with the Cincinnati Bengals running away with a 27-10 win.
Centre Daily
‘I Feel Sick!’ Jerry Reviews Cowboys’ Playoff Loss at 49ers
The third season of Mike McCarthy's tenure as coach of the Dallas Cowboys came to a similar end as his second, with Dallas falling 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night inside Levi's Stadium. ... and those three words - "I feel sick'' were uttered by team owner Jerry Jones in a way that resonates.
Centre Daily
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 19–12 loss to the 49ers in an NFC divisional round game, things went from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Dallas running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula in the loss and will undergo surgery, according to a Sunday night report from Todd Archer of ESPN. Archer noted that the injury typically “[requires] a three-month recovery.”
Centre Daily
Tensions Eased with Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson Performances
PHILADELPHIA - All eyes were on Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson before Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants, the two Eagles All-Pros fighting through injuries who might be the key to the team securing a second Super Bowl championship in five years. There are...
Centre Daily
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Centre Daily
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson
Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Centre Daily
Joe Mixon Pokes Fun At NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — Bengals running back Joe Mixon poked fun at the NFL following their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. "AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IN MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM THAT’LL BE NEVERUARY MAKE SURE YALL GO GET YALL REFUNDS BACK," Mixon tweeted. The star running back was referring to...
Centre Daily
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
Comments / 0